Experts present new research on mental health in SA workplace during COVID-19
South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) has released research showing mental health problems in the South African workplace. In the research health experts are comparing the pandemic to ongoing cardiac stress caused by retrenchments and pay cuts.
The group has received more calls about anxiety, stress and depression since the lockdown started, professor of industrial and organisational psychology Professor Ian Rothmann explained on The Midday Report with Mandy Weiner how COVID-19 has caused mental health issues such as pre-traumatic stress disorder.
Pre-TSD is a syndrome involving involuntary, intrusive images and flash forwards of events that could happen because of major disruptions such as the COVID-19 pandemic that result in fear of the future and loss of control.Ian Rothmann, Professor of industrial and organisational psychology - North-West University
Rothmann explains the symptoms of Pre-TSD involve racing thoughts, constant worrying, constant feeling of uncertainty and fearful anticipation making many act irrationally.
The most important thing at a psychological level is risky decision-making, risky behavior. I mean, we're already seeing it at a personal level like suicide ideation.Ian Rothmann, Professor of industrial and organisational psychology - North-West University
Rothmann says the concerning findings they found on the research was that 46% of South Africans are at high risk of experiencing Pre-TSD symptoms on a daily basis this is more evident for employees age groups 40 to 59.
