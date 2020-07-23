How habits have become entrenched during the pandemic
How have habits become entrenched during the COVID-19 pandemic?
Payflex head of business development Cassidi Beck says the pandemic has seen possible changes in behaviour and new habits forming.
She spoke to Ray White to share her insights.
The forming of a habit is not always a conscious effort-made process. We can often create new habits and change our behaviour without even realising. For instance, with COVID-19 and this new environment we are under, we are seeing possible changes in behaviour and new habits forming under this extreme pressure.Cassidi Beck, Head of Business Development - Payflex
Something such as a prolonged lockdown which is typically not a normal environment and not normal behaviour, we are quickly having to work out new habits.Cassidi Beck, Head of Business Development - Payflex
Fear is such a strong human emotion, much like other universal factors such as pleasure, pain, rejection. They are such strong human emotions that when we are motivated by these sensations, they really bring emotional change.Cassidi Beck, Head of Business Development - Payflex
In this time of COVID-19, we are seeing huge consumer behavioural changes based on fear as a motivator. I would even go as far as to say habit-forming has taken more of a survival mode.Cassidi Beck, Head of Business Development - Payflex
