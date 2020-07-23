President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm tonight
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 20:00 this evening, Thursday 23 July 2020, on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19.
According to the Presidency, the address follows a number of meetings of the Cabinet and the National Coronavirus Command Council.
It will be broadcast live on television and radio and will be streamed live on a range of online platforms.
