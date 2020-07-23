'Keep schools open because nobody knows when peak will end,' says Fedsas





Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has been consulting and engaging with stakeholders for the past week as the teacher's trade unions are pleading with the government to close schools until the pandemic has passed to protect them and the students from spreading or contracting the virus.

A source has revealed that the National Coronavirus Command Council has advised the cabinet to to close schools for three weeks.

Paul Colditz, CEO of the Federation of Governing Bodies of SA Schools spoke on #The Midday Report with Mandy Weiner on the federation's meeting with Motshekga and that the shutting down of schools for three weeks was not discussed. He also hoped that an announcement will be made today as many parents are anxious.

Millions of parents are sitting on the edge waiting for the announcement for some sort of certainty. Paul Colditz, CEO of the Federation of Governing Bodies of SA Schools

Colditz says whatever decision that will be made must be in line with the constitutional imperative of what is best for the learners.

He added that the federation has asked for a flexible decision that does not forcefully close schools that are not ready to close. If teachers wanted to take a break it should be limited and be an opportunity to ensure they plan efficiently in ensuring students will complete their curriculum this year.