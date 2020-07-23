'Keep schools open because nobody knows when peak will end,' says Fedsas
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has been consulting and engaging with stakeholders for the past week as the teacher's trade unions are pleading with the government to close schools until the pandemic has passed to protect them and the students from spreading or contracting the virus.
A source has revealed that the National Coronavirus Command Council has advised the cabinet to to close schools for three weeks.
Paul Colditz, CEO of the Federation of Governing Bodies of SA Schools spoke on #The Midday Report with Mandy Weiner on the federation's meeting with Motshekga and that the shutting down of schools for three weeks was not discussed. He also hoped that an announcement will be made today as many parents are anxious.
Millions of parents are sitting on the edge waiting for the announcement for some sort of certainty.Paul Colditz, CEO of the Federation of Governing Bodies of SA Schools
RELATED: ‘Why are teachers only concerned about their risk?'
Colditz says whatever decision that will be made must be in line with the constitutional imperative of what is best for the learners.
He added that the federation has asked for a flexible decision that does not forcefully close schools that are not ready to close. If teachers wanted to take a break it should be limited and be an opportunity to ensure they plan efficiently in ensuring students will complete their curriculum this year.
Every community should decide for itself what is appropriate for that particular school and community given the diversity of interest in the country with special needs with the fact in some areas you don’t have basic safety and health materials available.Paul Colditz, CEO of the Federation of Governing Bodies of SA Schools
More from Local
Online job ads bounce back with an increase in remote jobs
South Africa now has only 8% fewer job ads compared to the start of March according to online job aggregator Adzuna.Read More
Municipal workers continue to protest in Pretoria over 6,25% wage increase
Samwu regional chairperson Nkhetheni Muthavhi says the City of Tshwane has been shifting the goalposts.Read More
[LISTEN] Survey shows that adults want schools closed for now
University of Johannesburg's Prof Kate Alexander joined Joanne Joseph on the line to share more on the findings.Read More
Gauteng Premier David Makhura recovers from COVID-19
David Makhura will resume his duties after successfully completing his 14-day self-isolation since testing positive for COVID-19.Read More
Discrepancy in COVID-19 statistics and number of excess deaths - Report
Report co-author Professor Debbie Bradshaw says there needs to be re-look at some provinces' reporting of deaths.Read More
[LISTEN] What happens if a state leader is incapacitated due to ill health?
Mandy Wiener speaks to University of Cape Town constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos to find out.Read More
Govt to ban blacklisting of consumers whose records have been hit by COVID-19?
A consultation document published by the Democratic Alliance (DA) showed that the Department of Trade and Industry was considering banning blacklisting and ordering the removal of any adverse information on consumers’ profiles.Read More
UPDATE: 572 new coronavirus-related deaths, Gauteng recoveries reach 77,397
The number of national recoveries so far is 229,175. There were 13,150 new infections.Read More
'Eastern Cape Department of Health will not be put under Section 100'
Premier Oscar Mabuyane's spokesperson Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha says they are addressing issues faced by the health system.Read More
Restaurant owners struggling to keep doors open and avoid job losses
On Wednesday restaurant owners and staff held protests to highlight the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown on business.Read More