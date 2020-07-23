Gauteng Premier David Makhura recovers from COVID-19
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Premier David Makhura has recovered from COVID-19 and will resume his official duties following 14 days of self-isolation.
Makhura was among three premiers who contracted the virus.
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and his North West counterpart Job Mokgoro had also tested positive.
Earlier on Thursday, Makhura joined a virtual sitting of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature for the tabling of the adjustment budget to enable the province to adequately respond to the pandemic.
#COVID19 | Premier @David_Makhura recovers from COVID-19 and resumes official duties to lead the battle against the pandemic in Gauteng. #GAUTENGCOVID19 #COVID19SA pic.twitter.com/4Wq1cQGdTc— GautengGov (@GautengProvince) July 23, 2020
