Gauteng Premier David Makhura recovers from COVID-19





JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Premier David Makhura has recovered from COVID-19 and will resume his official duties following 14 days of self-isolation.

Makhura was among three premiers who contracted the virus.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and his North West counterpart Job Mokgoro had also tested positive.

Earlier on Thursday, Makhura joined a virtual sitting of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature for the tabling of the adjustment budget to enable the province to adequately respond to the pandemic.

