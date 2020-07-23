Investing in a retirement fund? Get expert advice on choosing the best option
Choosing the right retirement fund is a decision that can determine your future financial security.
So, how do you go about it?
RELATED: How to plan for retirement during the Covid-19 crisis
Personal finance expert and Galileo Capital executive director Warren Ingram gives a breakdown of the three main types of fund on offer:
- retirement annuity (RA)
- pension fund
- provident fund
Each of them are quite different beasts and that's important to understand.Warren Ingram, Personal financial adviser and executive director - Galileo Capital
If you work for a company there's a very big chance that you might be in a pension or a provident fund, whereas if you work for yourself or you're a contractor or in a small company, then the likelihood is that you don't have one of those and you'll need yourself an RA.Warren Ingram, Personal financial adviser and executive director - Galileo Capital
You've also got the Government Employees Pension Fund [GEPF], which would certainly be one of the very biggest in the country.Warren Ingram, Personal financial adviser and executive director - Galileo Capital
At retirement you can also invest in a living annuity which offers more flexibility in terms of investments and withdrawals.
Listen to Ingram's detailed explanation of the different products below:
More from Business
Consumers battling to repay debt despite low interest rate cycle amid lockdown
Bruce Whitfield interviews David Hurwitz (Transaction Capital), who says the proposal to ban blacklisting is a bad idea.Read More
'Repo rate cuts not enough, SA needs to implement structural reforms urgently'
Representatives of two banks comment on the SARB's widely anticipated announcement of a 25 basis point cut in the repo rate.Read More
Govt to ban blacklisting of consumers whose records have been hit by COVID-19?
A consultation document published by the Democratic Alliance (DA) showed that the Department of Trade and Industry was considering banning blacklisting and ordering the removal of any adverse information on consumers’ profiles.Read More
Relief ahead for Constantia Insurance clients with policies 'cancelled' in March
Wendy Knowler says the company's now giving effect to court ruling that there was no legal basis for cancelling 1000s of policies.Read More
Expect a modest rate cut on Thursday, says Standard Bank chief economist
Goolam Ballim on what the SA Reserve Bank is likely to announce after a meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee, and its reasons.Read More
Alcohol ban: Govt using restaurant industry as scapegoat, says BLSA CEO
Bruce Whitfield interviews Busisiwe Mavuso and tourism consultant Gillian Saunders about the regulations throttling the industry.Read More
What the Twitter hack says about us
We are curious, innovative and greedy.Read More
Govt backtracks on 'incorrect' tweet on booze & cigarette bans during lockdown
Earlier on Wednesday the government tweeted that "The ban on the sale of alcohol and cigarette will remain in place throughout the lockdown period. The purpose is to save lives and protect the health and well-being of our people."Read More
Booze & cigarette bans to stay throughout lockdown - government
According to government, the bans on these products will remain in place throughout the lockdown period and at this stage, with over 380,000 positives recorded, there's no telling when lockdown will be declared over.Read More
Chicken Licken's humorous new tv ad aims to 'feed your soul' during lockdown
The fast-food chain's irreverent new campaign encroaches on the territory traditionally occupied by Nandos, says Andy Rice.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Consumers battling to repay debt despite low interest rate cycle amid lockdown
Bruce Whitfield interviews David Hurwitz (Transaction Capital), who says the proposal to ban blacklisting is a bad idea.Read More
How habits have become entrenched during the pandemic
Payflex head of business development Cassidi Beck shares her insights.Read More
Experts present new research on mental health in SA workplace during COVID-19
Sadag research shows mental health problems in the South African work space amid COVID-19.Read More
Common web conferencing mistakes (such as camera angle) and how to overcome them
Human potential expert Nikki Bush says If you just get the basics rights, it elevates your credibility and your connectability.Read More
Chicken Licken's humorous new tv ad aims to 'feed your soul' during lockdown
The fast-food chain's irreverent new campaign encroaches on the territory traditionally occupied by Nandos, says Andy Rice.Read More
Black market cigarette prices problematic but '21% to resume smoking after ban'
A survey shows that more people are sharing cigarettes now than they were before lockdown.Read More
Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs
Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...).Read More
'Unfair Game' lays bare South Africa’s cruel ‘canned lion’ industry
Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Ashcroft about his book, a painful read about the miserable fate of SA's captive-bred lions.Read More
Tips to pay less tax - and to get a refund from Sars - when working from home
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Haddon, Director at tax consultancy Simple Tax.Read More
Master KG's song Jerusalema is taking the world by storm
Azania Mosaka speaks to award-winning Master KG (real name Khaogelo Moagi) and Nomcebo Zikode about the making of the song.Read More