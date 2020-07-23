[LISTEN] Survey shows that adults want schools closed for now





The University of Johannesburg (UJ) has done a survey together with the Human Sciences Research Council which has revealed that 60% of adults are not in favour of schools reopening amidst the COVD-19 pandemic.

UJ professor Kate Alexander joined Joanne Joseph on the line to share more on the study that was undertaken online and give an overview of its findings.

It was round two of a study that we have been involved in with the HSRC, we were trying to understand the experiences and opinions of people with respect to socioeconomic effects of COVID-19 and the lockdown. Kate Alexander, Professor - UJ

When we give percentages, these are percentages which closely approximate to the views of the population of South Africa as a whole. Kate Alexander, Professor - UJ

Alexander explains how attitudes towards opening of schools varied by income.

We look at the population who are earning less than R20,000 a month and 61 percent of them are in favour of closing schools and then, by way of contrast, we have those who are earning more than R20,000 per month and amongst those only 41 percent are in favour of closing schools. Kate Alexander, Professor - UJ

