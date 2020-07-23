Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
UPDATE: SA recoveries reach 236,260 as death toll breaches 6,000 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday was 408,052. There were 13,104 new infections 23 July 2020 10:17 PM
READ: President Ramaphosa's full address to the nation The president addressed the nation on Thursday on progress in the national effort to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. 23 July 2020 8:46 PM
Online job ads bounce back with an increase in remote jobs South Africa now has only 8% fewer job ads compared to the start of March according to online job aggregator Adzuna. 23 July 2020 5:50 PM
[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa updates the nation The president is briefing about developments in South Africa's risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19. 23 July 2020 8:00 PM
Gauteng Premier David Makhura recovers from COVID-19 David Makhura will resume his duties after successfully completing his 14-day self-isolation since testing positive for COVID-19. 23 July 2020 4:02 PM
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm tonight According to the Presidency, the address follows a number of meetings of Cabinet and the National Coronavirus Command Council. 23 July 2020 3:20 PM
Investing in a retirement fund? Get expert advice on choosing the best option Who sells retirement funds? How do they work? And, are they all the same? Financial adviser Warren Ingram has the lowdown. 23 July 2020 9:10 PM
Consumers battling to repay debt despite low interest rate cycle amid lockdown Bruce Whitfield interviews David Hurwitz (Transaction Capital), who says the proposal to ban blacklisting is a bad idea. 23 July 2020 7:41 PM
'Repo rate cuts not enough, SA needs to implement structural reforms urgently' Representatives of two banks comment on the SARB's widely anticipated announcement of a 25 basis point cut in the repo rate. 23 July 2020 6:51 PM
How habits have become entrenched during the pandemic Payflex head of business development Cassidi Beck shares her insights. 23 July 2020 3:39 PM
Experts present new research on mental health in SA workplace during COVID-19 Sadag research shows mental health problems in the South African work space amid COVID-19. 23 July 2020 2:42 PM
Common web conferencing mistakes (such as camera angle) and how to overcome them Human potential expert Nikki Bush says If you just get the basics rights, it elevates your credibility and your connectability. 22 July 2020 3:02 PM
How the internet reacted to Liverpool finally lifting the Premier League trophy Liverpool had mathematically won the Premier League title on 25 June but had to wait almost a month to see Jordan Henderson lift t... 23 July 2020 12:39 PM
OBITUARY: 'Baboo' Ebrahim - humble master of the art of spin bowling The KZN Cricket Union pays tribute to Ismail 'Baboo' Ebrahim, an orthodox left-arm spin bowler whose influence on the art of spin... 21 July 2020 2:45 PM
Kaunda Ntunja hailed as pioneer who inspired others to be commentators Sports writer Sbu Mjikeliso pays tribute to the beloved SuperSport commentator. 21 July 2020 1:55 PM
To be in broadcasting you have to be interesting and interested - Anele Mdoda Clement Manyathela chats to 947 Breakfast Club host Anele Mdoda on #HangingOutwithClement. 23 July 2020 11:55 AM
[WATCH] Brothers jump from third floor window to escape fire Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 July 2020 8:34 AM
[WATCH] Mamela, my car is flat I need to charge it, load shedding upsets us all Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 July 2020 8:33 AM
Could this be the answer to Eskom's failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
Breaking the silence: How Claudine Storbeck is amplifying the voice of the deaf Professor Storbeck is advocating for universal screenings to detect deafness in newborns before they are discharged from hospital. 6 July 2020 7:00 PM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It's official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
World Bank declares once-poor Tanzania a middle-income country It's official - Tanzania, though not yet rich, is no longer poor. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba (Africa State of Mind). 7 July 2020 8:09 PM
Chicken Licken's humorous new tv ad aims to 'feed your soul' during lockdown The fast-food chain's irreverent new campaign encroaches on the territory traditionally occupied by Nandos, says Andy Rice.  21 July 2020 8:48 PM
New Reep study shows purpose of tobacco ban is being defeated - Yusuf Abramjee A second lockdown survey finds that more people are now buying and also sharing cigarettes as prices skyrocket. 21 July 2020 7:42 PM
Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...). 20 July 2020 8:13 PM
[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa updates the nation

23 July 2020 8:00 PM
by Tlou Legodi
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Lockdown
coronavirus in South Africa
COVID 19

The president is briefing about developments in South Africa's risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 20:00 this evening, Thursday 23 July 2020, on developments in South Africa's risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Presidency, the address follows a number of meetings of the Cabinet and the National Coronavirus Command Council.

Also read: President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm tonight


More from Politics

cyril-2jpg

READ: President Ramaphosa's full address to the nation

23 July 2020 8:46 PM

The president addressed the nation on Thursday on progress in the national effort to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alex COVID-19 testing

Gauteng Premier David Makhura recovers from COVID-19

23 July 2020 4:02 PM

David Makhura will resume his duties after successfully completing his 14-day self-isolation since testing positive for COVID-19.

ramaphosa-imbizojpg

President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm tonight

23 July 2020 3:20 PM

According to the Presidency, the address follows a number of meetings of Cabinet and the National Coronavirus Command Council.

Mkhize

Caller says Mkhize must take blame for health system and stop 'scapegoating'

23 July 2020 11:38 AM

A listener tells The Clement Manyathela Show that the government was supposed to make sure our health system is working properly.

Covid-19 South Africa coronavirus stamp flag 123rf

African Development Bank approves R5 billion to SA to fight COVID-19

23 July 2020 7:41 AM

Free State University chancellor Bonang Mohale reflects on the loan given to the country to fight the coronavirus.

20200722millionseatsprotestjpg

Alcohol ban: Govt using restaurant industry as scapegoat, says BLSA CEO

22 July 2020 7:17 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Busisiwe Mavuso and tourism consultant Gillian Saunders about the regulations throttling the industry.

Pack of tobacco cigarettes 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rfpolitics

Govt backtracks on 'incorrect' tweet on booze & cigarette bans during lockdown

22 July 2020 5:36 PM

Earlier on Wednesday the government tweeted that "The ban on the sale of alcohol and cigarette will remain in place throughout the lockdown period. The purpose is to save lives and protect the health and well-being of our people."

190124 Phil Masinga3

Premier Mokgoro hopes 'this is a rude awakening' as he finishes quarantine

22 July 2020 5:23 PM

Job Mokgoro used the opportunity to reflect on his responsibility as the premier of North West on how to combat COVID-19.

200722-andrew-mlangeni-edjpg

'Mlangeni was strong against corruption and on the principle of human rights'

22 July 2020 1:00 PM

Anti-apartheid activist Ronnie Kasrils and journalist Pippa Green pay tribute to the late struggle icon.

andrew-mlangeni-on-his-95th-birthdayjpg

ANC struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni passes on at age 95

22 July 2020 8:38 AM

The Presidency has confirmed the passing of the last remaining Rivonia trialist.

UPDATE: SA recoveries reach 236,260 as death toll breaches 6,000

World Local

READ: President Ramaphosa's full address to the nation

Local Politics

Gauteng Premier David Makhura recovers from COVID-19

Local Politics

Mboweni ducks questions from DA on where SAA's funds will come from

23 July 2020 9:16 PM

READ: President Ramaphosa's full address to the nation

23 July 2020 8:46 PM

Struggle veteran Andrew Mlangeni to get special official funeral

23 July 2020 8:23 PM

