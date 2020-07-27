Streaming issues? Report here
Got talent? Stand to win a full bursary from AAA School of Advertising

27 July 2020 7:30 AM
by Sponsored Content
The prestigious institution is giving three high school learners the chance to win a full academic bursary. Here's how to apply!

AAA School of Advertising is challenging talented scholars to demonstrate their potential to become game-changers in the advertising and marketing world.

The institution has designed the Adroom, a programme that gives a unique opportunity to high school learners to unlock and prove their talents and potential. The Adroom is a platform developed by AAA School of Advertising to identify talented, passionate learners that think differently and rewarding them with an opportunity to study at the prestigious institution.

How does it work?

The Adroom aims to challenge grade elevens and matriculants to break through their set thinking patterns, investigate different scenarios and express their own creative or strategic ideas to reach a level of creative thinking worthy of winning one of three full academic bursaries valued at more than R255,000.

Click here to enter The AAA Imagination Challenge. The challenge ends on 31 August.

AAA is looking for 3 categories of talented youngsters:

• Those who are visually talented and think in pictures. They probably have Art as a school subject, like to draw and would like to pursue a career in Art direction, Graphic design, Digital design etc. They will study the AAA BA in Creative Brand Communication

• Those who are skilled with words, are passionate readers, love languages and are verbal thinkers. They will study the BA Creative Brand Communication with specialisation in Copywriting

• Those who are intrigued by business, the economy, what makes brands successful and those who believe they can think strategically. These scholars will study the AAA BA in Marketing Communication.

To find these learners, the institution has opened up three Adroom challenges to them. Through a series of fun challenges, learners will get to know the AAA School of Advertising and all the opportunities that studying with them affords. The second challenge launches in September followed by the final challenge in November 2020.

To find out more, visit the Adroom or email adroom@aaaschool.ac.za


