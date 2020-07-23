Municipal workers continue to protest in Pretoria over 6,25% wage increase





Disgruntled municipal workers affiliated to South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) continued with their protest at the Pretoria CBD over outstanding salary payments agreed upon in 2019.

Regional Samwu chairperson Nkhetheni Muthavhi says they were supposed to be receiving a 6,25% annual wage increase and the benchmarking collective agreement which both have not been implemented.

The employer has not been engaging with us in good faith. Term to term they have been shifting the goalposts, that is what has sparked the whole action. Nkhetheni Muthavhi, Regional Samwu chairperson

Muthavhi says no one has communicated with them about not being able to pay the workers so that they could condition themselves that they will not be receiving an increase. He says they remain confident that they will receive the annual wage increase and the benchmarking collective agreement as the city has the money.

Yesterday the union stormed and trashed the City of Tshwane's head offices, leading to a suspension of all bus services.

Muthavhi says they have been cooperating with the police and that the reason behind them vandalising the city is due to the police failing to manage the protest.

There are people who are trigger-happy, when they see people they think of shooting. Nkhetheni Muthavhi, Regional Samwu chairperson

