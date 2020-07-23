Municipal workers continue to protest in Pretoria over 6,25% wage increase
Disgruntled municipal workers affiliated to South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) continued with their protest at the Pretoria CBD over outstanding salary payments agreed upon in 2019.
Regional Samwu chairperson Nkhetheni Muthavhi says they were supposed to be receiving a 6,25% annual wage increase and the benchmarking collective agreement which both have not been implemented.
The employer has not been engaging with us in good faith. Term to term they have been shifting the goalposts, that is what has sparked the whole action.Nkhetheni Muthavhi, Regional Samwu chairperson
RELATED: Tshwane Bus Services temporarily closed after positive COVID-19 cases
Muthavhi says no one has communicated with them about not being able to pay the workers so that they could condition themselves that they will not be receiving an increase. He says they remain confident that they will receive the annual wage increase and the benchmarking collective agreement as the city has the money.
Yesterday the union stormed and trashed the City of Tshwane's head offices, leading to a suspension of all bus services.
Muthavhi says they have been cooperating with the police and that the reason behind them vandalising the city is due to the police failing to manage the protest.
There are people who are trigger-happy, when they see people they think of shooting.Nkhetheni Muthavhi, Regional Samwu chairperson
Listen below for full interview...
More from Local
Online job ads bounce back with an increase in remote jobs
South Africa now has only 8% fewer job ads compared to the start of March according to online job aggregator Adzuna.Read More
[LISTEN] Survey shows that adults want schools closed for now
University of Johannesburg's Prof Kate Alexander joined Joanne Joseph on the line to share more on the findings.Read More
'Keep schools open because nobody knows when peak will end,' says Fedsas
Fedsas CEO Paul Colditz hopes that an announcement will be made today as many parents are anxious.Read More
Gauteng Premier David Makhura recovers from COVID-19
David Makhura will resume his duties after successfully completing his 14-day self-isolation since testing positive for COVID-19.Read More
Discrepancy in COVID-19 statistics and number of excess deaths - Report
Report co-author Professor Debbie Bradshaw says there needs to be re-look at some provinces' reporting of deaths.Read More
[LISTEN] What happens if a state leader is incapacitated due to ill health?
Mandy Wiener speaks to University of Cape Town constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos to find out.Read More
Govt to ban blacklisting of consumers whose records have been hit by COVID-19?
A consultation document published by the Democratic Alliance (DA) showed that the Department of Trade and Industry was considering banning blacklisting and ordering the removal of any adverse information on consumers’ profiles.Read More
UPDATE: 572 new coronavirus-related deaths, Gauteng recoveries reach 77,397
The number of national recoveries so far is 229,175. There were 13,150 new infections.Read More
'Eastern Cape Department of Health will not be put under Section 100'
Premier Oscar Mabuyane's spokesperson Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha says they are addressing issues faced by the health system.Read More
Restaurant owners struggling to keep doors open and avoid job losses
On Wednesday restaurant owners and staff held protests to highlight the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown on business.Read More