Online job ads bounce back with an increase in remote jobs





Online job aggregator Adzuna says South Africa now has only 8% fewer job ads compared to the start of March.

Adzuna South Africa country manager Jesse Green spoke to Joanne Joseph to share more details on the job vacancy recovery.

Now we are only eight percent down whereas at the peak of lockdown, I think Level 5 was something like 38 percent down. Jesse Green, Country Manager - Adzuna South Africa

What it shows is that businesses have somehow adapted, especially those who can have remote workers and obviously this is due to the levels being reduced to Level 3 and with various other parts of the economy being allowed to open up. Jesse Green, Country Manager - Adzuna South Africa

Mentioning the kinds of jobs being advertised at the moment, Green says there appears to be an increase in remote jobs.

We previously only had a few hundred of them on our index and now there are thousands. Remote work is definitely being advertised, for one. It has been put in online adverts more than it was in the past. Jesse Green, Country Manager - Adzuna South Africa

