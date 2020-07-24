'Rising infections likely to have spillover effect on schools hence closure'





President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday night announced that as the country approaches the coronavirus peak, public schools in South Africa will take a four week break.

The break is a precautionary measure to ensure schools don't become sites for the transmission of the virus, Ramaphosa added.

Government schools will be closed from Monday until 24 August.

Matrics will, however, only go on a break for a week and grade 7s will stay at home for a fortnight.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Basic Education Department director-general Mathanzima Mweli to reflect on the president's announcement.

It was a delicate and difficult balancing act that government had to make and it was based on an extensive consultation process and the outcome was also through consultations. Mathanzima Mweli, Director-general - Basic Education Department

Government tried to factor everyone who was part of the consultations in its decision, he adds. He says one of the variables that impacted on the decision to close schools, was the increased infections in communities.

Schools are the closest institutions to communities, when infections are increasing in communities, they are likely to have a spill over effect in schools. Mathanzima Mweli, Director-general - Basic Education Department

Listen below to the full conversation: