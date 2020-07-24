[WATCH] Aunt hilariously removing plastic off couches after 30 years goes viral





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Mamela, my car is flat I need to charge it, load shedding upsets us all

Aunt hilariously removing plastic off couches after 30 years goes viral

Social media is in stitches after a Twitter user's great aunt removed plastic off couches after 30 years.

Watch the hilarious exchange below:

Y’all my great aunt took the plastic off of her chair for the first time in 30 some years and I.. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/e1OKasA4ra — Tae (@TheTaeWae) July 23, 2020

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: