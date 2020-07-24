[WATCH] Aunt hilariously removing plastic off couches after 30 years goes viral
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Mamela, my car is flat I need to charge it, load shedding upsets us all
Aunt hilariously removing plastic off couches after 30 years goes viral
Social media is in stitches after a Twitter user's great aunt removed plastic off couches after 30 years.
Watch the hilarious exchange below:
Y’all my great aunt took the plastic off of her chair for the first time in 30 some years and I.. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/e1OKasA4ra— Tae (@TheTaeWae) July 23, 2020
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] TikTok user finally settles argument on who killed Jack from Titanic
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
To be in broadcasting you have to be interesting and interested - Anele Mdoda
Clement Manyathela chats to 947 Breakfast Club host Anele Mdoda on #HangingOutwithClement.Read More
[WATCH] Brothers jump from third floor window to escape fire
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Mamela, my car is flat I need to charge it, load shedding upsets us all
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Woman shouts at man for not social distancing in a car
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
People adding 'due to the pandemic' to film quotes has gone viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Mzansi Youth Choir bags international accolade
The choir won an award for their video submission “A Million Dreams” in the virtual World Choir Games held this month.Read More
[WATCH] Man loses 86 Kg in 10 months so he can ride favourite roller coaster
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Woman 'plays dead' after bison charges her at Yellowstone National Park
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] WC field hospital staff welcomes first COVID-19 patient with applause
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More