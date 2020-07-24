We will investigate all Covid-related procurement processes - SIU
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday evening said that he had signed a proclamation to empower the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to clamp down on corruption involving COVID-19 funds.
RELATED: President Ramaphosa's full address to the nation
Clement Manyathela spoke to SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago to find out more.
What we are going to be investigating is all Covid-related procurement processes within all state institutions in this country. Once we have investigated that, as the president indicated, we will then send the criminal section of our investigation, those we have encountered, to the NPA [National Prosecuting Authority].Kaizer Kganyago, Spokesperson - SIU
We will then, on our own as the SIU, deal with the issue of recovery of money through our special tribunal set up by the president.Kaizer Kganyago, Spokesperson - SIU
