We will investigate all Covid-related procurement processes - SIU

The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:42
What to stream in Lockdown
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Hugh Fraser, movie critic
Today at 13:51
Travel Feature - Virtual Museum Tours of South Africa
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Dr Alastair Meredith
Today at 14:05
Friday Profile - Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng - Consultant at Nalane for Reproductive Justice and Member of the SRJC
Today at 14:35
702 Unplugged in Lockdown - Banda Banda
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Banda Banda
Today at 15:20
The SIU was just let loose on coronavirus corruption – here's what it will investigate
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Phillip de Wet - Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc
Today at 15:53
Corruption Watch welcomes SIU's Covid-19 probes
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Mashudu Masutha
Today at 16:10
New GBV bill proposes obtaining protection orders online
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Ronald Lamola
Today at 16:20
Covid-19 survivor on the move: Patient dances out of Groote Schuur after 77-day hospital stay
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Zukiswa Maqana
Today at 16:45
More 5 000 people hospitalized in Gauteng
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Kwara Kekana
Today at 16:53
CAREERS MAGAZINE - Bucking the Trend of SA's Flailing Publishing Industry
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Pearl Boshomane Tsotetsi
Today at 17:11
African Development Bank approves 5 billion rand loan to South Africa
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
African Development Bank's Acting Director General for Southern Africa region.
Today at 17:20
Zero Dropout Campaign: Our response to Cabinet's decision to close schools again
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Merle Mansfield, Programme Director of the Zero Dropout Campaign.
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Bryson - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
No Items to show
We will investigate all Covid-related procurement processes - SIU

24 July 2020 11:47 AM
by Neo Koza
Corruption
Coronavirus
The Special Investigating Unit explains its role in clamping down on corruption involving COVID-19 funds.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday evening said that he had signed a proclamation to empower the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to clamp down on corruption involving COVID-19 funds.

RELATED: President Ramaphosa's full address to the nation

Clement Manyathela spoke to SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago to find out more.

What we are going to be investigating is all Covid-related procurement processes within all state institutions in this country. Once we have investigated that, as the president indicated, we will then send the criminal section of our investigation, those we have encountered, to the NPA [National Prosecuting Authority].

Kaizer Kganyago, Spokesperson - SIU

We will then, on our own as the SIU, deal with the issue of recovery of money through our special tribunal set up by the president.

Kaizer Kganyago, Spokesperson - SIU

