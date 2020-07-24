Five nabbed for kidnapping and firearms possession, linked to Melville shooting





Police have arrested five suspects in connection for kidnapping and possession of unlawful firearms at Kliprivier in the Vaal on Thursday.

Police are also investigating whether they could be behind the shooting incident which happened on New Year's Day at Poppy's restaurant in Melville Johannesburg.

South African Police Service (SAPS) national spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo clarified allegations that all five suspects are foreign nationals and that they do not know of them being extreme syndicates.

He says that two have been arrested for possession of unlawful firearms and three have been arrested in connection with kidnapping a 72-year-old person whom they have managed to rescue.

There are two foreign nationals amongst the five that were arrested, the three of which first and foremost are being charged with kidnapping. Brigadier Vish Naidoo, SAPS national spokesperson

Naidoo says while they were conducting a preliminary investigation, they uncovered some information that the three who were arrested for kidnapping may possibly be involved in the shooting which ensued in Melville on New Year's Eve but the information is still yet to be confirmed.

There is nothing conclusive about that and this part of them belonging to an extremist group as well is a little bit too far-fetched, we haven’t really found anything tangible to justify such statements. Brigadier Vish Naidoo, SAPS national spokesperson

He says most statements that have been made in the media can not be substantiated and that they are irresponsible and dangerous.

