'There was no compelling reason for a blanket closure of schools across SA'
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday announced that public schools would be closed until 24 August with the exception of matrics and grade 7s who'll go back sooner.
The break is a precautionary measure to ensure schools don't become sites for the transmission of the virus, Ramaphosa added.
However, the announcement only applies to public schools.
RELATED: Mixed reactions from unions on Ramaphosa's announcement to close public schools
Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report, chats to National Alliance of Independent Schools Association secretary-general Ebrahim Ansur to give insight on how independent schools will deal with the president's announcement.
The president was quite clear that whatever dispensation he has spoken about, applies to public schools only. We are very clear that the closure on 27 July doesn't apply to independent schools.Ebrahim Ansur, Secretary- general - Naisa
The call by the unions to close schools has been gaining momentum for some time and the minister has had many consultations with a number of stakeholders, he says.
All the indications we got from these consultations was that there was no compelling reason for a blanket closure of schools across the country. Every independent school in the country must be seen in a different context. there is no one size fits all for all independent schools in the country.Ebrahim Ansur, Secretary- general - Naisa
We cannot escape that there is a divide and that divide will always be there whether there is a COVID-19 pandemic or we don't.Ebrahim Ansur, Secretary- general - Naisa
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Politics
Mixed reactions from unions on Ramaphosa's announcement to close public schools
The president announced that public schools would be closed until 24 August but matrics and grade 7s will go back sooner.Read More
'Rising infections likely to have spillover effect on schools hence closure'
Basic Education director-general Mathanzima Mweli reflects on government's announcement to close public schools.Read More
READ: President Ramaphosa's full address to the nation
The president addressed the nation on Thursday on progress in the national effort to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa updates the nation
The president is briefing about developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19.Read More
Gauteng Premier David Makhura recovers from COVID-19
David Makhura will resume his duties after successfully completing his 14-day self-isolation since testing positive for COVID-19.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm tonight
According to the Presidency, the address follows a number of meetings of Cabinet and the National Coronavirus Command Council.Read More
Caller says Mkhize must take blame for health system and stop 'scapegoating'
A listener tells The Clement Manyathela Show that the government was supposed to make sure our health system is working properly.Read More
African Development Bank approves R5 billion to SA to fight COVID-19
Free State University chancellor Bonang Mohale reflects on the loan given to the country to fight the coronavirus.Read More
Alcohol ban: Govt using restaurant industry as scapegoat, says BLSA CEO
Bruce Whitfield interviews Busisiwe Mavuso and tourism consultant Gillian Saunders about the regulations throttling the industry.Read More
Govt backtracks on 'incorrect' tweet on booze & cigarette bans during lockdown
Earlier on Wednesday the government tweeted that "The ban on the sale of alcohol and cigarette will remain in place throughout the lockdown period. The purpose is to save lives and protect the health and well-being of our people."Read More