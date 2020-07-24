'There was no compelling reason for a blanket closure of schools across SA'

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Moaka 702 Gradient Azania Moaka 702 Gradient
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:42
What to stream in Lockdown
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Hugh Fraser, movie critic
Today at 13:51
Travel Feature - Virtual Museum Tours of South Africa
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Dr Alastair Meredith
Today at 14:05
Friday Profile - Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng - Consultant at Nalane for Reproductive Justice and Member of the SRJC
Today at 14:35
702 Unplugged in Lockdown - Banda Banda
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Banda Banda
Today at 15:20
The SIU was just let loose on coronavirus corruption – here’s what it will investigate
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Phillip de Wet - Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc
Today at 15:53
Corruption Watch welcomes SIU’s Covid-19 probes
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Mashudu Masutha
Today at 16:10
New GBV bill proposes obtaining protection orders online
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Ronald Lamola
Today at 16:20
Covid-19 survivor on the move: Patient dances out of Groote Schuur after 77-day hospital stay
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Zukiswa Maqana
Today at 16:45
More 5 000 people hospitalized in Gauteng
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Kwara Kekana
Today at 16:53
CAREERS MAGAZINE - Bucking the Trend of SA’s Flailing Publishing Industry
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Pearl Boshomane Tsotetsi
Today at 17:11
African Development Bank approves 5 billion rand loan to South Africa
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
African Development Bank's Acting Director General for Southern Africa region.
Today at 17:20
Zero Dropout Campaign: Our response to Cabinet’s decision to close schools again
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Merle Mansfield, Programme Director of the Zero Dropout Campaign.
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Bryson - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Recoveries give us a bit of hope and reason to celebrate' Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque talks to Mandy Wiener about some of this week's best news. 24 July 2020 1:39 PM
We will investigate all Covid-related procurement processes - SIU The Special Investigating Unit explains its role in clamping down on corruption involving COVID-19 funds. 24 July 2020 11:47 AM
'I think unions and teachers strong-armed the president to close schools' Callers argue on who runs this country after President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on the closing of schools. 24 July 2020 11:42 AM
View all Local
'There was no compelling reason for a blanket closure of schools across SA' Naisa secretary-general Ebrahim Ansur says 'that divide will always be there whether there is a COVID-19 pandemic or not'. 24 July 2020 12:57 PM
Mixed reactions from unions on Ramaphosa's announcement to close public schools The president announced that public schools would be closed until 24 August but matrics and grade 7s will go back sooner. 24 July 2020 10:50 AM
'Rising infections likely to have spillover effect on schools hence closure' Basic Education director-general Mathanzima Mweli reflects on government's announcement to close public schools. 24 July 2020 7:54 AM
View all Politics
Investing in a retirement fund? Get expert advice on choosing the best option Who sells retirement funds? How do they work? And, are they all the same? Financial adviser Warren Ingram has the lowdown. 23 July 2020 9:10 PM
Consumers battling to repay debt despite low interest rate cycle amid lockdown Bruce Whitfield interviews David Hurwitz (Transaction Capital), who says the proposal to ban blacklisting is a bad idea. 23 July 2020 7:41 PM
'Repo rate cuts not enough, SA needs to implement structural reforms urgently' Representatives of two banks comment on the SARB's widely anticipated announcement of a 25 basis point cut in the repo rate. 23 July 2020 6:51 PM
View all Business
How habits have become entrenched during the pandemic Payflex head of business development Cassidi Beck shares her insights. 23 July 2020 3:39 PM
Experts present new research on mental health in SA workplace during COVID-19 Sadag research shows mental health problems in the South African work space amid COVID-19. 23 July 2020 2:42 PM
Common web conferencing mistakes (such as camera angle) and how to overcome them Human potential expert Nikki Bush says If you just get the basics rights, it elevates your credibility and your connectability. 22 July 2020 3:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
How the internet reacted to Liverpool finally lifting the Premier League trophy Liverpool had mathematically won the Premier League title on 25 June but had to wait almost a month to see Jordan Henderson lift t... 23 July 2020 12:39 PM
OBITUARY: 'Baboo' Ebrahim - humble master of the art of spin bowling The KZN Cricket Union pays tribute to Ismail 'Baboo' Ebrahim, an orthodox left-arm spin bowler whose influence on the art of spin... 21 July 2020 2:45 PM
Kaunda Ntunja hailed as pioneer who inspired others to be commentators Sports writer Sbu Mjikeliso pays tribute to the beloved SuperSport commentator. 21 July 2020 1:55 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] TikTok user finally settles argument on who killed Jack from Titanic Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 July 2020 8:25 AM
[WATCH] Aunt hilariously removing plastic off couches after 30 years goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 July 2020 8:25 AM
To be in broadcasting you have to be interesting and interested - Anele Mdoda Clement Manyathela chats to 947 Breakfast Club host Anele Mdoda on #HangingOutwithClement. 23 July 2020 11:55 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: SA recoveries reach 236,260 as death toll breaches 6,000 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday was 408,052. There were 13,104 new infections 23 July 2020 10:17 PM
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
View all World
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
World Bank declares once-poor Tanzania a middle-income country It’s official - Tanzania, though not yet rich, is no longer poor. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba (Africa State of Mind). 7 July 2020 8:09 PM
View all Africa
Chicken Licken's humorous new tv ad aims to 'feed your soul' during lockdown The fast-food chain's irreverent new campaign encroaches on the territory traditionally occupied by Nandos, says Andy Rice.  21 July 2020 8:48 PM
New Reep study shows purpose of tobacco ban is being defeated - Yusuf Abramjee A second lockdown survey finds that more people are now buying and also sharing cigarettes as prices skyrocket. 21 July 2020 7:42 PM
Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...). 20 July 2020 8:13 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

'There was no compelling reason for a blanket closure of schools across SA'

24 July 2020 12:57 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Schools
Public schools
independent schools
Coronavirus
#Covid19

Naisa secretary-general Ebrahim Ansur says 'that divide will always be there whether there is a COVID-19 pandemic or not'.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday announced that public schools would be closed until 24 August with the exception of matrics and grade 7s who'll go back sooner.

The break is a precautionary measure to ensure schools don't become sites for the transmission of the virus, Ramaphosa added.

However, the announcement only applies to public schools.

RELATED: Mixed reactions from unions on Ramaphosa's announcement to close public schools

Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report, chats to National Alliance of Independent Schools Association secretary-general Ebrahim Ansur to give insight on how independent schools will deal with the president's announcement.

The president was quite clear that whatever dispensation he has spoken about, applies to public schools only. We are very clear that the closure on 27 July doesn't apply to independent schools.

Ebrahim Ansur, Secretary- general - Naisa

The call by the unions to close schools has been gaining momentum for some time and the minister has had many consultations with a number of stakeholders, he says.

All the indications we got from these consultations was that there was no compelling reason for a blanket closure of schools across the country. Every independent school in the country must be seen in a different context. there is no one size fits all for all independent schools in the country.

Ebrahim Ansur, Secretary- general - Naisa

We cannot escape that there is a divide and that divide will always be there whether there is a COVID-19 pandemic or we don't.

Ebrahim Ansur, Secretary- general - Naisa

Listen below to the full conversation:


24 July 2020 12:57 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Schools
Public schools
independent schools
Coronavirus
#Covid19

More from Politics

Western Cape grade 7 pupils

Mixed reactions from unions on Ramaphosa's announcement to close public schools

24 July 2020 10:50 AM

The president announced that public schools would be closed until 24 August but matrics and grade 7s will go back sooner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

empty-school-desk-chair-classroom-grade-learning-education-teaching-pupils-123rf

'Rising infections likely to have spillover effect on schools hence closure'

24 July 2020 7:54 AM

Basic Education director-general Mathanzima Mweli reflects on government's announcement to close public schools.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cyril-2jpg

READ: President Ramaphosa's full address to the nation

23 July 2020 8:46 PM

The president addressed the nation on Thursday on progress in the national effort to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ramaphosa3jpg

[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa updates the nation

23 July 2020 8:00 PM

The president is briefing about developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alex COVID-19 testing

Gauteng Premier David Makhura recovers from COVID-19

23 July 2020 4:02 PM

David Makhura will resume his duties after successfully completing his 14-day self-isolation since testing positive for COVID-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ramaphosa-imbizojpg

President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm tonight

23 July 2020 3:20 PM

According to the Presidency, the address follows a number of meetings of Cabinet and the National Coronavirus Command Council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mkhize

Caller says Mkhize must take blame for health system and stop 'scapegoating'

23 July 2020 11:38 AM

A listener tells The Clement Manyathela Show that the government was supposed to make sure our health system is working properly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 South Africa coronavirus stamp flag 123rf

African Development Bank approves R5 billion to SA to fight COVID-19

23 July 2020 7:41 AM

Free State University chancellor Bonang Mohale reflects on the loan given to the country to fight the coronavirus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200722millionseatsprotestjpg

Alcohol ban: Govt using restaurant industry as scapegoat, says BLSA CEO

22 July 2020 7:17 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Busisiwe Mavuso and tourism consultant Gillian Saunders about the regulations throttling the industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pack of tobacco cigarettes 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rfpolitics

Govt backtracks on 'incorrect' tweet on booze & cigarette bans during lockdown

22 July 2020 5:36 PM

Earlier on Wednesday the government tweeted that "The ban on the sale of alcohol and cigarette will remain in place throughout the lockdown period. The purpose is to save lives and protect the health and well-being of our people."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'I think unions and teachers strong-armed the president to close schools'

Local

'Rising infections likely to have spillover effect on schools hence closure'

Politics

Mixed reactions from unions on Ramaphosa's announcement to close public schools

Politics

EWN Highlights

GALLERY: #ServeUsPlease movement protest in Sandton

24 July 2020 1:29 PM

Police use water cannons to disperse 'peaceful' protesters outside Parly

24 July 2020 11:27 AM

Labour Dept shuts WC Hisense factory for flouting COVID-19 regulations

24 July 2020 11:07 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA