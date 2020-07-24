'There was no compelling reason for a blanket closure of schools across SA'





President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday announced that public schools would be closed until 24 August with the exception of matrics and grade 7s who'll go back sooner.

The break is a precautionary measure to ensure schools don't become sites for the transmission of the virus, Ramaphosa added.

However, the announcement only applies to public schools.

Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report, chats to National Alliance of Independent Schools Association secretary-general Ebrahim Ansur to give insight on how independent schools will deal with the president's announcement.

The president was quite clear that whatever dispensation he has spoken about, applies to public schools only. We are very clear that the closure on 27 July doesn't apply to independent schools. Ebrahim Ansur, Secretary- general - Naisa

The call by the unions to close schools has been gaining momentum for some time and the minister has had many consultations with a number of stakeholders, he says.

All the indications we got from these consultations was that there was no compelling reason for a blanket closure of schools across the country. Every independent school in the country must be seen in a different context. there is no one size fits all for all independent schools in the country. Ebrahim Ansur, Secretary- general - Naisa

We cannot escape that there is a divide and that divide will always be there whether there is a COVID-19 pandemic or we don't. Ebrahim Ansur, Secretary- general - Naisa

