'Recoveries give us a bit of hope and reason to celebrate'
This week news was shared of Groote Schuur Hospital’s longest-staying COVID-19 patient who spent a total of 77 days in the hospital, 54 of which were in the intensive care unit.
A fully recovered 48-year-old Zuliswa Maqana was discharged from hospital on Monday.
In a social media post, Western Cape Premier Alan Wine said Maqana was admitted to the Mitchells Plain District Hospital on 4 May with severe COVID-19 pneumonia and quickly transferred to GSH the next day.
On Monday (20 July), Groote Schuur Hospital (GSH) celebrated with Zuliswa Maqana on her discharge from the hospital after being in hospital for 77 days. 🏥👏🏼 She was one of the longest hospitalised COVID-19 patients in the WC. Read her full story here: https://t.co/aANSCbdBjF pic.twitter.com/8YJN3GEIau— Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) July 22, 2020
Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque detailed this good news story, among others, on the Midday Report with Mandy Wiener.
Despite thousands of new COVID-19 cases recorded daily, Lindeque insists that it is important to celebrate the recoveries.
We mustn't forget that even though it is really traumatic for everybody and what this country is facing is quite unprecedented and crazy, there are still good things happening and things to celebrate and I think the first of that needs to be the fact that we have to celebrate the recoveries.Brent Lindeque, Founder - Good Things Guy
As of today, we have had over 236,000 people who have recovered from COVID-19 which gives us reason to celebrate and a bit of hope when we are looking at these scary numbers.Brent Lindeque, Founder - Good Things Guy
7 085 more recoveries in SA today!!!— Brent Lindeque (@BrentLindeque) July 24, 2020
Here are the numbers:
Recoveries: 236 260 (7 085 more than yesterday)
Active Cases: 165 699 (5 866 more than yesterday)
Deaths: 6 093 (153 more than yesterday)
Thank you to all the frontline heroes who are helping us get through this. pic.twitter.com/BAxfe7Q7wO
Click on the link below to hear more good news stories...
More from Local
We will investigate all Covid-related procurement processes - SIU
The Special Investigating Unit explains its role in clamping down on corruption involving COVID-19 funds.Read More
'I think unions and teachers strong-armed the president to close schools'
Callers argue on who runs this country after President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on the closing of schools.Read More
UPDATE: SA recoveries reach 236,260 as death toll breaches 6,000
The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday was 408,052. There were 13,104 new infectionsRead More
READ: President Ramaphosa's full address to the nation
The president addressed the nation on Thursday on progress in the national effort to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.Read More
Online job ads bounce back with an increase in remote jobs
South Africa now has only 8% fewer job ads compared to the start of March according to online job aggregator Adzuna.Read More
Municipal workers continue to protest in Pretoria over 6,25% wage increase
Samwu regional chairperson Nkhetheni Muthavhi says the City of Tshwane has been shifting the goalposts.Read More
[LISTEN] Survey shows that adults want schools closed for now
University of Johannesburg's Prof Kate Alexander joined Joanne Joseph on the line to share more on the findings.Read More
'Keep schools open because nobody knows when peak will end,' says Fedsas
Fedsas CEO Paul Colditz hopes that an announcement will be made today as many parents are anxious.Read More
Gauteng Premier David Makhura recovers from COVID-19
David Makhura will resume his duties after successfully completing his 14-day self-isolation since testing positive for COVID-19.Read More
Discrepancy in COVID-19 statistics and number of excess deaths - Report
Report co-author Professor Debbie Bradshaw says there needs to be re-look at some provinces' reporting of deaths.Read More