'Recoveries give us a bit of hope and reason to celebrate'





This week news was shared of Groote Schuur Hospital’s longest-staying COVID-19 patient who spent a total of 77 days in the hospital, 54 of which were in the intensive care unit.

A fully recovered 48-year-old Zuliswa Maqana was discharged from hospital on Monday.

In a social media post, Western Cape Premier Alan Wine said Maqana was admitted to the Mitchells Plain District Hospital on 4 May with severe COVID-19 pneumonia and quickly transferred to GSH the next day.

On Monday (20 July), Groote Schuur Hospital (GSH) celebrated with Zuliswa Maqana on her discharge from the hospital after being in hospital for 77 days. 🏥👏🏼 She was one of the longest hospitalised COVID-19 patients in the WC. Read her full story here: https://t.co/aANSCbdBjF pic.twitter.com/8YJN3GEIau — Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) July 22, 2020

Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque detailed this good news story, among others, on the Midday Report with Mandy Wiener.

Despite thousands of new COVID-19 cases recorded daily, Lindeque insists that it is important to celebrate the recoveries.

We mustn't forget that even though it is really traumatic for everybody and what this country is facing is quite unprecedented and crazy, there are still good things happening and things to celebrate and I think the first of that needs to be the fact that we have to celebrate the recoveries. Brent Lindeque, Founder - Good Things Guy

As of today, we have had over 236,000 people who have recovered from COVID-19 which gives us reason to celebrate and a bit of hope when we are looking at these scary numbers. Brent Lindeque, Founder - Good Things Guy

7 085 more recoveries in SA today!!!



Here are the numbers:



Recoveries: 236 260 (7 085 more than yesterday)

Active Cases: 165 699 (5 866 more than yesterday)

Deaths: 6 093 (153 more than yesterday)



Thank you to all the frontline heroes who are helping us get through this. pic.twitter.com/BAxfe7Q7wO — Brent Lindeque (@BrentLindeque) July 24, 2020

Click on the link below to hear more good news stories...