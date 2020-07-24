Artists pay homage to iconic SA musician Johnny Clegg in a digital concert





A digital tribute to one of the most iconic figures in South African music history, Johnny Clegg, will take place on 31 July 2020 at 8pm, where some of South Africa’s top performers such as Soweto Gospel Choir, Zolani From Freshly Ground and Shekhinah, as well as some international big names, will be featured.

Real Concerts CEO Roddy Quin says the legendary musician's son Jesse Clegg will also be part of the artists paying tributes.

He is really involved and so he wants to be. It’s a great thing to be able to pay tribute to his dad and the incredible moment in this is footage of him and Johnny from when Jess was really a young boy and right to the last concert. Roddy Quin, CEO - Real Concerts

Quin, who was Clegg's longtime manager, reminisced about the musician’s tribute show in East London which lasted 3 hours and 15 minutes and how he encouraged the iconic musicians to spend more time on stage.

My entire time with Johnny it would start by me telling him that is enough but his last concert in East London I said: 'Do what you like; you can talk as much as you like as long as you like and, you know, 3 hours and 15 minutes later the concert finished but no one left and it was an amazing show.' Roddy Quin, CEO - Real Concerts

Quin mentioned the most memorable moments he had with Johnny Clegg from the times they were harassed by police because there were black musicians in the band, meeting with the late former president Nelson Mandela and breaking record internationally.

Listen below for the full interview ...