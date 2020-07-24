For this week's #GoodNewsThursdays, we find out the inspiration behind the production.
Artists pay homage to iconic SA musician Johnny Clegg in a digital concert
A digital tribute to one of the most iconic figures in South African music history, Johnny Clegg, will take place on 31 July 2020 at 8pm, where some of South Africa’s top performers such as Soweto Gospel Choir, Zolani From Freshly Ground and Shekhinah, as well as some international big names, will be featured.
Real Concerts CEO Roddy Quin says the legendary musician's son Jesse Clegg will also be part of the artists paying tributes.
He is really involved and so he wants to be. It’s a great thing to be able to pay tribute to his dad and the incredible moment in this is footage of him and Johnny from when Jess was really a young boy and right to the last concert.Roddy Quin, CEO - Real Concerts
Quin, who was Clegg's longtime manager, reminisced about the musician’s tribute show in East London which lasted 3 hours and 15 minutes and how he encouraged the iconic musicians to spend more time on stage.
My entire time with Johnny it would start by me telling him that is enough but his last concert in East London I said: 'Do what you like; you can talk as much as you like as long as you like and, you know, 3 hours and 15 minutes later the concert finished but no one left and it was an amazing show.'Roddy Quin, CEO - Real Concerts
Quin mentioned the most memorable moments he had with Johnny Clegg from the times they were harassed by police because there were black musicians in the band, meeting with the late former president Nelson Mandela and breaking record internationally.
Listen below for the full interview ...
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] TikTok user finally settles argument on who killed Jack from Titanic
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Aunt hilariously removing plastic off couches after 30 years goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
To be in broadcasting you have to be interesting and interested - Anele Mdoda
Clement Manyathela chats to 947 Breakfast Club host Anele Mdoda on #HangingOutwithClement.Read More
[WATCH] Brothers jump from third floor window to escape fire
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Mamela, my car is flat I need to charge it, load shedding upsets us all
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Woman shouts at man for not social distancing in a car
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
People adding 'due to the pandemic' to film quotes has gone viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Mzansi Youth Choir bags international accolade
The choir won an award for their video submission “A Million Dreams” in the virtual World Choir Games held this month.Read More
[WATCH] Man loses 86 Kg in 10 months so he can ride favourite roller coaster
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Woman 'plays dead' after bison charges her at Yellowstone National Park
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More