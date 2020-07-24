'My Qwaqwa background has shaped who I am,' says UN special rapporteur Dr T





Newly appointed United Nations Human Rights Council special rapporteur Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng joined Ray White, who is standing in for Azania Mosaka, for this week's Friday Profile.

Dr Mofokeng is an expert in sexual reproductive health and rights and an influencer on social media on health rights issues.

She grew up in QwaQwa, an apartheid-era Bantustan in the then Orange Free State of the late 1980s.

Mofokeng says she can still envision her childhood where the military would roam the streets and how that has influenced her politics and deep desire for justice systems for all citizens.

That background has shaped who I am, my politics and my deep desire for justice, for systems to work for communities and citizens. Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng, Newly appointed United Nations special rapporteur

Dr Mofokenng says she prides herself of where she comes from and hoped that there were more opportunities back home for young people to not look for opportunities in the big cities like she had to.

Part of the reason why I don’t shy away from the fact that I am from QwaQwa, a rural town, is to actually have this discussion about opportunities and why so many young people are left behind in terms of equal opportunities. Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng, Newly appointed United Nations special rapporteur

She established a youth-friendly clinic in Matatiele in the Eastern Cape as part of her community project as she was not happy with the messaging about HIV/Aids. She says she hopes the basic information that young girls need on sexual health would be provided in the right way by adults and health facilities.

Mofokeng serves on the Commission for Gender Equality in South Africa was also adviser to the technical committee for the National Adolescent Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights Framework Strategy and has collaborated and contributed to various UN programmes, including combating HIV/Aids as well as advancing the rights of people with albinism.

She says in her newly appointed role she wants to achieve restoration of dignity and that people should note that vulnerability is a human right.

