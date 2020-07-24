[WATCH] SA musician Banda Banda shares his sound and musical influences





South African musician Banda Banda describes himself as a lover of arts and people - something he has managed to translate into his music.

He joined Ray White, standing in for Azania Mosaka, for this week's 702 Unplugged to share his sound and more on his musical influences.

Growing up, I used to listen to traditional radio stations. Bra Hugh Masekela, Johnny Clegg, Busi Mhlongo ... there were all these great artists when I was growing up that I had access to. Banda Banda, Musician

I am currently working on an album that I am producing with a guy named Keenan Meyer. He is a great piano player, one of the best in the world. Banda Banda, Musician

