COVID-19 survivor who spent 54 days in ICU Zuliswa Maqana shares her story





Zuliswa Maqana has shared her story of survival after being hospitalised with severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

The 48-year-old made headlines this week when she danced her way out of the Groote Schuur Hospital after having been admitted for a total of 77 days, 54 of which were in the intensive care unit.

Maqana says she had experienced a shortness of breath when she was rushed to the Mitchells Plain District Hospital on 4 May and was transferred to the Groote Schuur Hospital a day later when her condition worsened.

She was discharged from hospital on Monday, 20 July.

We went to Mitchells Plain Hospital, they said I have sugar diabetes and pneumonia. From there they said my sugar is so high, on the 5th they took me to Groote Schuur. When I arrived they tested for everything and found Covid and said I am very very sick. At that time I was out of mind, seeing things that other people can't see. Zuliswa Maqana, Covid-19 survivor

Now I am here I am alive. When the therapists started helping me walk, I was so happy. I told myself I want to be strong. Zuliswa Maqana, Covid-19 survivor

My legs were a little bit sore from the injections but I am much better now. My body is not sore. Zuliswa Maqana, Covid-19 survivor

People don't care outside here, they don't put on their masks. They must wash their hands and distance all the time. Zuliswa Maqana, Covid-19 survivor

