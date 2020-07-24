New magazine seeks to empower South African youth
A new magazine, Careers is looking to empower youth and expand their knowledge of the world of work.
The magazine launched in June after rebranding and has just released its second edition.
Joanne Joseph spoke to editor Pearl Boshomane Tsotetsi to find out more.
We are just trying to empower and inform a younger audience about careers versus jobs and how to cope in the job that you might have, or how to try and get a job and looking beyond that, how to actually be somebody who can steer your career or future in the way that you want it to go even though everything is working against you.Pearl Boshomane Tsotetsi, Editor - Careers Magazine
I normally say that I want the magazine to feel like it's your older cousin or your older sibling that you can go to for frank advice that is really useful but they are not talking down to you .... [giving] the guidance that you don't get at school.Pearl Boshomane Tsotetsi, Editor - Careers Magazine
We are just trying to expand people's knowledge base.Pearl Boshomane Tsotetsi, Editor - Careers Magazine
The kind of content that we have tries to be as practical as we possibly can be and as realistic as we possibly can be while trying to remain aware and cognisant of the socioeconomic realities of the country that we are living in.Pearl Boshomane Tsotetsi, Editor - Careers Magazine
The July edition of Careers magazine retails at R50 and is available digitally on the magazine's website.
Click on the link below to hear the full interview....
