Fita heads to Supreme Court of Appeal over ban on cigarette sales





The Pretoria High court has dismissed The Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association’s challenge to overturn the Tobacco ban in South Africa.

Fita chairperson Sinenhlanhla Mnguni explained to Joanne Joseph on Afternoon Drive that they were not surprised by the outcome and that they intend to petition the Supreme Court of Appeal for the right to challenge the high court’s decision in the course of next week.

He says they are confident they will receive a different outcome as they feel they have placed strong legal grounds.

Once we reached the appeal stage we had anticipated we would not succeed. Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, Fita chairperson

Mnguni disputed claims that stated that over half of the illicit cigarettes bought by respondents in the black market were affiliated with Fita and that they have been cautioning the government that cigarettes have been coming through various border posts during lockdown.

Listen below for the full interview ...