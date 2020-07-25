How to stay motivated and exercising during COVID-19 with Sam The Challenger
Samuel Hlonyana, popularly known as Sam The Challenger, is the founder of 90 Days Without Sugar. He is also the author of Life after Dieting.
He joins Nickolaus Bauer on Weekend Breakfast to discuss the online weight-loss programme and more.
There will be withdrawal symptoms. Some people experience headaches and fatigue after they started the 90 Days Without Sugar challenge. It's not gonna be an easy rise especially the first couple of weeks.Sam Hlonyana, Author - Life After Dieting
After three weeks or a month, the system starts adjusting to living without sugar.Sam Hlonyana, Author - Life After Dieting
He advises that in some cases it is ideal to reduce sugar intake gradually. For example, if you were taking three teaspoons of sugar in your tea, you can start with taking two. Listening to your body will be helpful and before you know it you take one spoon and then drink tea or coffee without any sugar.
c Choose one thing that you will be working on. For example, if you are addicted to sugar in your tea or fizzy drinks or chocolates, choose one item.Sam Hlonyana, Author - Life After Dieting
Hlonyana says he is not advocating for people to live without sugar for the rest of their lives.
Sugar is a recreational drug, like alcohol. There is no problem with alcohol if you consume it moderately, like occasionally at an event or at dinner. The problem comes in when you have alcohol for breakfast, lunch, and supper. That becomes alcohol abuse.Sam Hlonyana, Author - Life After Dieting
If you do have sugar occasionally as a treat once in a while, on birthdays, that is okay. The problem starts when we have sugar for breakfast, lunch and dinner everyday.Sam Hlonyana, Author - Life After Dieting
He urges people to drink lots of water. His water intake increased when he started the challenge.
For more information visit 90daymovement.com
Listen below for the full interview ...
