Malmesbury prison break: 66 of 69 inmates rearrested

25 July 2020 4:17 PM
by Lauren Isaacs
Malmesbury
Malmesbury prison break
Malmesbury inmates
Malmesbury jail

The escapees overpowered officials, took the keys and locked three officials in a cell and opened other cells, before escaping through the main entrance and over the roof.

CAPE TOWN - Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola on Saturday confirmed that 66 of the 69 inmates that escaped from the Malmesbury Prison were rearrested.

He’s assured the public authorities are working around the clock to apprehend the three remaining escapees.

The awaiting-trial prisoners escaped from the facility while inmates were exercising on Friday afternoon.

Lamola said the regional commissioner, Delekile Klaas, had appointed a team to investigate the incident and appealed to the public to allow the department time to establish the facts and finalise the investigation, instead of listening to unfounded rumours.

On Friday, the escapees overpowered officials, took the keys and locked three officials in a cell. They then proceeded to open other cells, before escaping through the main entrance and over the roof.

The centre remains under lockdown.

This article first appeared on EWN : Malmesbury prison break: 66 of 69 inmates rearrested


