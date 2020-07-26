WATCH: Malema speaks at EFF 7-year birthday celebration





JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has blasted racism, saying it has no place in a democratic South Africa.

Malema has been speaking during a virtual address of his party's seven-year birthday celebration.

He says since its inception, the party has inspired its members to have dignity and defend themselves from injustices such as racial discrimination.

Malema said the challenges such as economic dispossession faced by many South Africans are a result of the country's history.

“Black people continue to live in apartheid reserves, in shacks on top of one another, while people live in a different country of privilege and dignity. There is a general degeneration in South Africa, and the EFF is alive today to correct that historical mistake.”

He has criticised the governing African National Congress (ANC) for not having sufficient resources to deal with emergencies such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The former liberation movement has not built hospitals that can cater for the general population. The schools of South Africa still operate on the logic of separate development, with schools of white areas having adequate infrastructure, while children of black people drown in pit toilets.”

WATCH: EFF 7-year Anniversary virtual celebration

