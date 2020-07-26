WATCH: Malema speaks at EFF 7-year birthday celebration
JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has blasted racism, saying it has no place in a democratic South Africa.
Malema has been speaking during a virtual address of his party's seven-year birthday celebration.
He says since its inception, the party has inspired its members to have dignity and defend themselves from injustices such as racial discrimination.
Malema said the challenges such as economic dispossession faced by many South Africans are a result of the country's history.
“Black people continue to live in apartheid reserves, in shacks on top of one another, while people live in a different country of privilege and dignity. There is a general degeneration in South Africa, and the EFF is alive today to correct that historical mistake.”
He has criticised the governing African National Congress (ANC) for not having sufficient resources to deal with emergencies such as the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The former liberation movement has not built hospitals that can cater for the general population. The schools of South Africa still operate on the logic of separate development, with schools of white areas having adequate infrastructure, while children of black people drown in pit toilets.”
WATCH: EFF 7-year Anniversary virtual celebration
This article first appeared on EWN : WATCH: Malema speaks at EFF 7-year birthday celebration
More from Politics
Malema: Corruption under Ramaphosa’s ‘new dawn’ has worsened
Malema said the lack of precise leadership had given way for COVID-19 funds to be looted in the country.Read More
'There was no compelling reason for a blanket closure of schools across SA'
Naisa secretary-general Ebrahim Ansur says 'that divide will always be there whether there is a COVID-19 pandemic or not'.Read More
Mixed reactions from unions on Ramaphosa's announcement to close public schools
The president announced that public schools would be closed until 24 August but matrics and grade 7s will go back sooner.Read More
'Rising infections likely to have spillover effect on schools hence closure'
Basic Education director-general Mathanzima Mweli reflects on government's announcement to close public schools.Read More
READ: President Ramaphosa's full address to the nation
The president addressed the nation on Thursday on progress in the national effort to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa updates the nation
The president is briefing about developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19.Read More
Gauteng Premier David Makhura recovers from COVID-19
David Makhura will resume his duties after successfully completing his 14-day self-isolation since testing positive for COVID-19.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm tonight
According to the Presidency, the address follows a number of meetings of Cabinet and the National Coronavirus Command Council.Read More
Caller says Mkhize must take blame for health system and stop 'scapegoating'
A listener tells The Clement Manyathela Show that the government was supposed to make sure our health system is working properly.Read More
African Development Bank approves R5 billion to SA to fight COVID-19
Free State University chancellor Bonang Mohale reflects on the loan given to the country to fight the coronavirus.Read More