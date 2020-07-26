Streaming issues? Report here
NightTalk with Gushwell Brooks
The role of casting director in film-making

26 July 2020 5:33 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Moonyeenn Lee
Film
Television
Zolani Phakade

Zolani Phakade pays tribute to legendary agent Moonyeenn Lee and explains the role casting directors play.

Legendary South African casting director and agent Moonyeenn Lee, who is behind many TV stars' successful careers, passed away last weekend.

One of the finest in film-making in SA at the moment, award-winning creative director of telenovela The River, Zolani Phakade, tells Weekend Breakfast about the role a casting director plays in the whole creative process of film-making.

Casting directors have a huge and very important role because without the casting director you won't have the best person for the role. The responsibility is quite huge even though sometimes you find that on local dramas the executive producers can choose who they want to be in a role. But in film most of the time you need the casting director to go and approach the people and present them to the director.

Zolani Phakade, Film and television director

Let's say we've got a TV series or a telenovela, the casting director has to go out there and put out a brief to all the casting agencies that are available and they all have to bring in the people to play the roles that are needed. Then she will go through every single human being and create an audition for them and they come and do an audition. He or she will choose a certain group that he or she thinks are good enough and present them to the executive producers if it's a series. If it is a movie they will be shown to the directors.

Zolani Phakade, Film and television director

You have to have a strong personality because sometimes you have to tell people that have come to the audition that the audition is not really for them. Sometimes you find people who just found about the audition and decide to take a chance for themselves to be cast members. He or she has to say 'Sorry this is not for you'.

Zolani Phakade, Film and television director

Also, you find a cast member who is not sure about the role, if it's good enough; if it's gonna sustain him or her or if it's gonna keep going for a longer time, so the casting director has to convince them to make sure that the person can come in and do the audition.

Zolani Phakade, Film and television director

It's a pivotal role because it is about getting the right people that are needed for the show and not bringing in people that are not good for the show.

Zolani Phakade, Film and television director

Moonyeenn Lee will be best remembered by the people that knew she knew exactly who to get. The international community as well is gonna remember her because even though there are other casting directors in the country, she was highly used by the international world because they knew that she will make sure that she gets the right people for the roles

Zolani Phakade, Film and television director

She was good at nurturing young actors and making sure that they are doing the right job and excelling, says Phakade.

Listen below for the full interview ...


