Malema: Corruption under Ramaphosa’s ‘new dawn’ has worsened
JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said corruption under President Cyril Ramaphosa’s leadership had worsened.
Malema said the lack of precise leadership had given way for COVID-19 funds to be looted in the country.
He gave an official address during a virtual setting of the EFF’s seventh birthday celebrations on Sunday.
“The poverty of leadership in South Africa has been revealed. We can see that all we are left with are a bunch of criminals who think a global pandemic is an opportunity to eat. Corruption under the new dawn of Ramaphosa has become worse.”
We call on all members and supporters of the EFF to dress in black and take a moment of silence in tribute to all those who have lost their lives as a result of COVID-19— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) July 26, 2020
Let us commemorate the 7th Anniversary of the EFF by standing in solidarity with their loved ones#EFFTurns7 pic.twitter.com/EkQBYrPxaF
Malema claims president Ramaphosa has failed to take accountability for the rapid increase of COVID-19 infections in the country.
“A hypocrite, Ramaphosa, conducts weekly meetings to reprimand South Africa. He should take responsibility for his failures.”
He said the data capturing of COVID-19 cases in South Africa is being manipulated.
“The South African Medical Research Council reported a 59% increase in the mortalities recorded as natural deaths in South Africa in this period. This has led scientists to believe that there’s an inaccurate recording of COVID-19 related deaths in the country.”
