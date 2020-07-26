Streaming issues? Report here
NightTalk with Gushwell Brooks
NightTalk with Gushwell Brooks
21:00 - 00:00
Malema: Corruption under Ramaphosa’s ‘new dawn’ has worsened

26 July 2020 3:55 PM
by Sifiso Zulu
EFF
Julius Malema
Cyril Ramaphosa
Economic Freedom Fighters EFF
Coronavirus

Malema said the lack of precise leadership had given way for COVID-19 funds to be looted in the country.

JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said corruption under President Cyril Ramaphosa’s leadership had worsened.

Malema said the lack of precise leadership had given way for COVID-19 funds to be looted in the country.

He gave an official address during a virtual setting of the EFF’s seventh birthday celebrations on Sunday.

“The poverty of leadership in South Africa has been revealed. We can see that all we are left with are a bunch of criminals who think a global pandemic is an opportunity to eat. Corruption under the new dawn of Ramaphosa has become worse.”

Malema claims president Ramaphosa has failed to take accountability for the rapid increase of COVID-19 infections in the country.

“A hypocrite, Ramaphosa, conducts weekly meetings to reprimand South Africa. He should take responsibility for his failures.”

He said the data capturing of COVID-19 cases in South Africa is being manipulated.

“The South African Medical Research Council reported a 59% increase in the mortalities recorded as natural deaths in South Africa in this period. This has led scientists to believe that there’s an inaccurate recording of COVID-19 related deaths in the country.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Malema: Corruption under Ramaphosa’s ‘new dawn’ has worsened


