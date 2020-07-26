International Pentecost Holiness Church factions agree to restore peace
JOHANNESBURG - Three of the four warring factions of the International Pentecost Holiness Church (IPHC) have agreed to work together to restore peace.
The Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities held several meetings with the parties for the purpose of mediation.
Leaders of the factions have been engaging in the leadership battles and physical fights since the death of the founder of the church Frederick Modise.
The meeting this weekend came after a fatal incident at the IPHC head offices in Zuurbekom.
Five people were killed while dozens were injured after a group stormed the church and ordered congregants to vacate the building.
Members were held hostage but rescued after police intervened.
Earlier it was reported that the attack was fueled by the leader of the Jerusalem faction, Micheal Sandlana, who has since denied the claims.
The CLR chairperson professor, David Masona, said the meeting was tense but fruitful.
“All of them agreed that they’ll build unity and will reconcile.”
The CRL has now established that the problems are based on the contested succession battle and assets and finances of the multi-million-rand church.
For now, the parties have agreed to remain where they are currently located until a lasting solution has been found. The commission is confident that the mediation process will be concluded in two months.
