Cosas threatens to shut down all private schools in SA
JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Students (Cosas) is threatening to shut down all private schools in the country from Monday.
The organisation, which has been vocal about the closure of schools since the academic year resumed last month, said pupils were forced to choose between their lives or an education.
Government announced that all public schools would close for four weeks in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 as the country's infections surge. Matriculants, however, will stay at home for only a week, while grade seven pupils will return to the classroom after a two-week-long break.
Private schools are expected to remain open.
Cosas president Douglas Ngobeni said thousands of children would be left behind while their wealthier peers would continue receiving an education.
“The Congress of South Africans Students will be shutting down private schools in all parts of the country. This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that only public schools would close. The virus does not care whether your father is a billionaire.”
Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : Cosas threatens to shut down all private schools in SA
More from Local
UPDATE: SA records almost 60% COVID-19 recovery rate
The number of national recoveries so far is 265,077. There were 42,966 new tests conducted.Read More
International Pentecost Holiness Church factions agree to restore peace
The Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities held several meetings with the parties for the purpose of mediation.Read More
Malema: Corruption under Ramaphosa’s ‘new dawn’ has worsened
Malema said the lack of precise leadership had given way for COVID-19 funds to be looted in the country.Read More
Malmesbury prison break: 66 of 69 inmates rearrested
The escapees overpowered officials, took the keys and locked three officials in a cell and opened other cells, before escaping through the main entrance and over the roof.Read More
Fita heads to Supreme Court of Appeal over ban on cigarette sales
Chairperson Sinenhlanhla Mnguni says they are confident of a different outcome as they feel they have placed strong legal grounds.Read More
COVID-19 survivor who spent 54 days in ICU Zuliswa Maqana shares her story
Maqana made headlines this week when she danced her way out of Groote Schuur Hospital.Read More
'Recoveries give us a bit of hope and reason to celebrate'
Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque talks to Mandy Wiener about some of this week's best news.Read More
We will investigate all Covid-related procurement processes - SIU
The Special Investigating Unit explains its role in clamping down on corruption involving COVID-19 funds.Read More
'I think unions and teachers strong-armed the president to close schools'
Callers argue on who runs this country after President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on the closing of schools.Read More
READ: President Ramaphosa's full address to the nation
The president addressed the nation on Thursday on progress in the national effort to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.Read More