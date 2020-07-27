SIU gets cracking on COVID-19 related corruption investigations





The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is investigating 90 companies in the Gauteng health department who have allegedly benefited from more than R2.2 billion of COVID-19 tenders.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago explained that when there is corruption they are empowered by legislation and proclamation to recover the money that has been stolen.

He says they have to look at how the 90 companies were procured, then they will be able to take the necessary steps to hold those found guilty accountable.

In this particular instance that is why we decided to say because all of these things have a pattern and they are falling within a pandemic let us have one proclamation that will help us do that and it will also assist us, as the SIU to have a real time crime, kind of investigation. [SIC] Kaizer Kganyago, Special Investigating Unit Spokesperson

RELATED: Malema: Corruption under Ramaphosa’s ‘new dawn’ has worsened

The SIU investigation comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on the 23 July 2020, guaranteeing South Africans that he will be taking action against corruption by signing a proclamation authorising the SIU to consider any unlawful or improper conduct in the procurement relating to the misuse of COVID-19 funds.

Kganyago says they will be looking for red flags which include hearsay and what they call “ Piggy-Back”.

Some people are misusing the deviations and the emergency clauses in the law and make sure they create emergencies even when there is no emergency at all. Kaizer Kganyago, Special Investigating Unit Spokesperson

Listen below for the full interview...