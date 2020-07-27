Bitter ex-boyfriend using Chewbacca as revenge goes viral





Bitter ex uses Chewbacca as revenge

Mother-of-three was pranked by her ex boyfriend of 3 years who plastered her contact details on posters, challenging people to phone and do their best impression of Star Wars character Chewbacca.

