Gauteng MEC Masuku denies claims he influenced COVID-19 procurement processes
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku on Sunday denied allegations that he had influenced procurement processes linked to the fight against COVID-19.
This after a Sunday Independent report linked Masuku and his wife, Loyiso Lugayeni-Masuku, to a suspicious R125 million tender for personal protective equipment (PPE).
The Sunday Times also reported that the Special Investigating Unit was probing 90 companies that received contracts from the Gauteng Department of Health.
Some of the deals under investigation by the SIU were believed to be worth up to R2 billion, which included the emergency purchase of PPE.
In a statement, Masuku said that he had always acted with integrity and conviction and strongly denied any suggestion that the COVID-19 procurement process was being used to raise funds for the African National Congress (ANC) conference.
“Throughout my career, I have always acted with utmost integrity and conviction. I strongly refute any suggestion that COVID-19 procurement is being used as a means to raise funds ahead of ANC conferences,” Masuku said.
Masuku said that the process of awarding contracts within the department rested entirely on supply chain management in the finance department.
The MEC said that he remained committed to ensuring that lives were saved during the coronavirus pandemic.
“As MEC for Health in Gauteng, I remain committed to ensuring that our comprehensive health response is focused on saving lives. I will do everything in my power to ensure that anyone found to be stealing money meant for COVID-19 relief are identified and brought to book,” he said.
Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the SIU Kaizer Kganyago said that there were strict guidelines in place to make sure that relief funds were protected, even during an emergency situation like the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re looking at procurement and adherence to the regulations from Treasury. There was a clear regulation and framework put out by Treasury and we are looking at whether people are adhering to those, among other things,” he said.
The SIU said that it had managed to stop government from paying over some of the money from the R500 billion COVID-19 relief fund to questionable individuals.
Kganyago said that most of the contracts under investigation were allegedly given to friends and family of government officials.
“The biggest red-flags are the deviations and what we call piggybacking – somebody that’s got a contract that’s similar to you, you don’t go through the procurement process, you then piggybacking on that one and appointing the people that you want. Favouritism is a big thing,” he said.
Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : Gauteng MEC Masuku denies claims he influenced COVID-19 procurement processes
More from Politics
[LISTEN] DA to go ahead with virtual elective congress
The party's national spokesperson Solly Malatsi says concerns around the congress have been adequately addressed.Read More
Malema: Corruption under Ramaphosa’s ‘new dawn’ has worsened
Malema said the lack of precise leadership had given way for COVID-19 funds to be looted in the country.Read More
WATCH: Malema speaks at EFF 7-year birthday celebration
Malema says since its inception, the party has inspired its members to have dignity and defend themselves from injustices such racial discrimination.Read More
'There was no compelling reason for a blanket closure of schools across SA'
Naisa secretary-general Ebrahim Ansur says 'that divide will always be there whether there is a COVID-19 pandemic or not'.Read More
Mixed reactions from unions on Ramaphosa's announcement to close public schools
The president announced that public schools would be closed until 24 August but matrics and grade 7s will go back sooner.Read More
'Rising infections likely to have spillover effect on schools hence closure'
Basic Education director-general Mathanzima Mweli reflects on government's announcement to close public schools.Read More
READ: President Ramaphosa's full address to the nation
The president addressed the nation on Thursday on progress in the national effort to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa updates the nation
The president is briefing about developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19.Read More
Gauteng Premier David Makhura recovers from COVID-19
David Makhura will resume his duties after successfully completing his 14-day self-isolation since testing positive for COVID-19.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm tonight
According to the Presidency, the address follows a number of meetings of Cabinet and the National Coronavirus Command Council.Read More
More from Local
UPDATE: SA records almost 60% COVID-19 recovery rate
The number of national recoveries so far is 265,077. There were 42,966 new tests conducted.Read More
Cosas threatens to shut down all private schools in SA
The organisation, which has been vocal about the closure of schools since the academic year resumed last month, said pupils are being forced to choose between their lives or an education.Read More
International Pentecost Holiness Church factions agree to restore peace
The Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities held several meetings with the parties for the purpose of mediation.Read More
Malema: Corruption under Ramaphosa’s ‘new dawn’ has worsened
Malema said the lack of precise leadership had given way for COVID-19 funds to be looted in the country.Read More
Malmesbury prison break: 66 of 69 inmates rearrested
The escapees overpowered officials, took the keys and locked three officials in a cell and opened other cells, before escaping through the main entrance and over the roof.Read More
Fita heads to Supreme Court of Appeal over ban on cigarette sales
Chairperson Sinenhlanhla Mnguni says they are confident of a different outcome as they feel they have placed strong legal grounds.Read More
COVID-19 survivor who spent 54 days in ICU Zuliswa Maqana shares her story
Maqana made headlines this week when she danced her way out of Groote Schuur Hospital.Read More
'Recoveries give us a bit of hope and reason to celebrate'
Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque talks to Mandy Wiener about some of this week's best news.Read More
We will investigate all Covid-related procurement processes - SIU
The Special Investigating Unit explains its role in clamping down on corruption involving COVID-19 funds.Read More
'I think unions and teachers strong-armed the president to close schools'
Callers argue on who runs this country after President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on the closing of schools.Read More