Gauteng MEC Masuku denies claims he influenced COVID-19 procurement processes

Today at 14:05
Matter of Fact with Africa Check - Death of 10 South African children doesn’t ‘completely disprove’ low risk of young people contracting Covid-19
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Kate Wilkinson - Deputy Chief Editor at Africa Check
Today at 14:35
The Naked Scientist - Science May Have Finally Explained The Reason Why We Still Get Goosebumps
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 15:16
EWN Hit 1: 5 PEOPLE ARRESTED DURING GATVOL CAPETONIAN PROTEST
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Shamiela Fisher
Today at 16:10
New GBV bill proposes obtaining protection orders online
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Ronald Lamola
Today at 16:20
Netflix show on India's arranged marriages triggers online debate
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr. Vashna Jagarnath - Academic And Historian at ...
Today at 16:45
Cape teen creates groundbreaking algorithm to identify pneumonia
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Storm Rhoda
Today at 16:53
The Origins Centre museum goes virtual
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Tammy Reynard, a curator at the Origins Centre
Today at 18:08
Anglo America Platinum interim results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Natascha Viljoen - CEO at Amplats
Today at 18:12
Santam to pay up R1-billion in urgent relief to policyholders in the hospitality, leisure and non-essential retail services industries
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lizé Lambrechts - CEO at Santam
Today at 18:15
10 Good People can fix SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Barnes - Executive Chairman And Ceo at Purple Group and SA Post Office former CEO
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tracy Brodziak - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Leadership during covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tim Cordon - Senior Vice President for Middle East and Africa at Radisson Hotel Group
Today at 19:08
Has the Corona virus burst Airbnb's bubble?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Velma Corcoran - Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature: Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chase Purdy - Food journalist and Author at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays - Saki Macozoma early lessons about money and investing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Saki Macozoma - Chairman at Business & Anc National Execut
No Items to show
Latest Local
Gauteng MEC Masuku denies claims he influenced COVID-19 procurement processes This after a 'Sunday Independent' report linked Masuku and his wife, Loyiso Lugayeni-Masuku, to a suspicious R125 million tender f... 27 July 2020 9:15 AM
Cosas threatens to shut down all private schools in SA The organisation, which has been vocal about the closure of schools since the academic year resumed last month, said pupils are be... 26 July 2020 5:37 PM
International Pentecost Holiness Church factions agree to restore peace The Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities held several meeti... 26 July 2020 4:36 PM
View all Local
[LISTEN] DA to go ahead with virtual elective congress The party's national spokesperson Solly Malatsi says concerns around the congress have been adequately addressed. 27 July 2020 11:41 AM
Malema: Corruption under Ramaphosa’s ‘new dawn’ has worsened Malema said the lack of precise leadership had given way for COVID-19 funds to be looted in the country. 26 July 2020 3:55 PM
WATCH: Malema speaks at EFF 7-year birthday celebration Malema says since its inception, the party has inspired its members to have dignity and defend themselves from injustices such rac... 26 July 2020 1:17 PM
View all Politics
'The minute the IMF loan arrives in central bank account it's gonna disappear' Economist Duma Gqubule shares his views on SA's application for roughly R70-billion in COVID-19 related emergency funding. 27 July 2020 1:35 PM
'The R200m and credit facility from Treasury are available for tourism sector' Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane says they are discussing the possibility of leisure travel. 27 July 2020 1:10 PM
Investing in a retirement fund? Get expert advice on choosing the best option Who sells retirement funds? How do they work? And, are they all the same? Financial adviser Warren Ingram has the lowdown. 23 July 2020 9:10 PM
View all Business
Got talent? Stand to win a full bursary from AAA School of Advertising The prestigious institution is giving three high school learners the chance to win a full academic bursary. Here's how to apply! 27 July 2020 7:30 AM
The role of casting director in film-making Zolani Phakade pays tribute to legendary agent Moonyeenn Lee and explains the role casting directors play. 26 July 2020 5:33 PM
How to stay motivated and exercising during COVID-19 with Sam The Challenger Samuel Hlonyana says the most important thing about the challenge is that it is is not about the sugar but to develop a habit. 25 July 2020 11:23 AM
View all Lifestyle
Ralepelle: 'I refuse to be the fall-guy for a corrupt system' Former Sharks and Springbok hooker Chilliboy Ralepelle has vowed to take on the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport in his... 24 July 2020 4:08 PM
How the internet reacted to Liverpool finally lifting the Premier League trophy Liverpool had mathematically won the Premier League title on 25 June but had to wait almost a month to see Jordan Henderson lift t... 23 July 2020 12:39 PM
OBITUARY: 'Baboo' Ebrahim - humble master of the art of spin bowling The KZN Cricket Union pays tribute to Ismail 'Baboo' Ebrahim, an orthodox left-arm spin bowler whose influence on the art of spin... 21 July 2020 2:45 PM
View all Sport
Bitter ex-boyfriend using Chewbacca as revenge goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 July 2020 9:07 AM
Artists pay homage to iconic SA musician Johnny Clegg in a digital concert Clegg's longtime manager Roddy Quin reminisces about a tribute show in East London that lasted 3 hours and 15 minutes. 24 July 2020 3:21 PM
[WATCH] TikTok user finally settles argument on who killed Jack from Titanic Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 July 2020 8:25 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: SA records almost 60% COVID-19 recovery rate The number of national recoveries so far is 265,077. There were 42,966 new tests conducted. 26 July 2020 10:31 PM
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
View all World
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
View all Africa
Chicken Licken's humorous new tv ad aims to 'feed your soul' during lockdown The fast-food chain's irreverent new campaign encroaches on the territory traditionally occupied by Nandos, says Andy Rice.  21 July 2020 8:48 PM
New Reep study shows purpose of tobacco ban is being defeated - Yusuf Abramjee A second lockdown survey finds that more people are now buying and also sharing cigarettes as prices skyrocket. 21 July 2020 7:42 PM
Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...). 20 July 2020 8:13 PM
View all Opinion
Gauteng MEC Masuku denies claims he influenced COVID-19 procurement processes

27 July 2020 9:15 AM
by Mia Lindeque
Tags:
Gauteng Health Department
SIU
Bandile Masuku
Coronavirus
coronavirus in South Africa
SA lockdown

This after a 'Sunday Independent' report linked Masuku and his wife, Loyiso Lugayeni-Masuku, to a suspicious R125 million tender for PPE.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku on Sunday denied allegations that he had influenced procurement processes linked to the fight against COVID-19.

This after a Sunday Independent report linked Masuku and his wife, Loyiso Lugayeni-Masuku, to a suspicious R125 million tender for personal protective equipment (PPE).

The Sunday Times also reported that the Special Investigating Unit was probing 90 companies that received contracts from the Gauteng Department of Health.

Some of the deals under investigation by the SIU were believed to be worth up to R2 billion, which included the emergency purchase of PPE.

In a statement, Masuku said that he had always acted with integrity and conviction and strongly denied any suggestion that the COVID-19 procurement process was being used to raise funds for the African National Congress (ANC) conference.

“Throughout my career, I have always acted with utmost integrity and conviction. I strongly refute any suggestion that COVID-19 procurement is being used as a means to raise funds ahead of ANC conferences,” Masuku said.

Masuku said that the process of awarding contracts within the department rested entirely on supply chain management in the finance department.

The MEC said that he remained committed to ensuring that lives were saved during the coronavirus pandemic.

“As MEC for Health in Gauteng, I remain committed to ensuring that our comprehensive health response is focused on saving lives. I will do everything in my power to ensure that anyone found to be stealing money meant for COVID-19 relief are identified and brought to book,” he said.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the SIU Kaizer Kganyago said that there were strict guidelines in place to make sure that relief funds were protected, even during an emergency situation like the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re looking at procurement and adherence to the regulations from Treasury. There was a clear regulation and framework put out by Treasury and we are looking at whether people are adhering to those, among other things,” he said.

The SIU said that it had managed to stop government from paying over some of the money from the R500 billion COVID-19 relief fund to questionable individuals.

Kganyago said that most of the contracts under investigation were allegedly given to friends and family of government officials.

“The biggest red-flags are the deviations and what we call piggybacking – somebody that’s got a contract that’s similar to you, you don’t go through the procurement process, you then piggybacking on that one and appointing the people that you want. Favouritism is a big thing,” he said.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Gauteng MEC Masuku denies claims he influenced COVID-19 procurement processes


