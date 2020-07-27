Mother of four leaves social media in stitches for lockdown laundry pile
Mother of four praised over lockdown laundry pile
A mother of four has gone viral on social media when she posted a photo of herself lying on top of her freshly washed laundry pile on Facebook. The post has since gone viral with the woman being praised for sharing a relatable post. https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-8562739/Australian-mothers-enormous-lockdown-laundry-pile-branded-relatable-photo-year.html
