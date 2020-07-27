'The R200m and credit facility from Treasury are available for tourism sector'





The lockdown has left 400,000 people unemployed in tourism due to many businesses having to close down at an alarming rate in the industry.

This has led business leaders to plead for the government to relax the lockdown regulations as they fear the situation would worsen if they do not take necessary action.

Speaking on The Clement Manyathela Show, Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane acknowledged that the sector is living their worst-case scenario and even though they have to adjust the risk adjustment strategy with some level of activities, the feedback continues to be worrisome.

Ngubane argued that when it comes to the concerns raised by the restaurant industry, which involve curfew and alcohol restrictions, it will be difficult to fight for alcohol sales as evidence had been brought in their presence and proved that it is not the right time for the ban to be lifted.

It's not like it was something that was not discussed. We were part of those discussions they presented a counter-argument. Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, Tourism Minister

When the risk is high, we put more enforcement regulations, we put restrictions; when the risk is low you remove the restrictions. The R200-million is not the only support from the government , the credit facility from the Treasury is also available. for the tourism sector. Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, Tourism Minister

Ngubane says as the minister she cannot go against the government but they must work as a collective to keep citizens safe. She also mentioned that they are discussing the possibility of leisure travels especially in inter-provincial travelling even though they fear the virus could migrate within the provinces.

Some people are misusing the deviations and the emergency clauses in the law and make sure they create emergencies even when there is no emergency at all. Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, Tourism Minister

Listen below for the full interview...