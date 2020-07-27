[LISTEN] DA to go ahead with virtual elective congress





The Democratic Alliance (DA) will go ahead with a virtual federal congress scheduled for October.

The party's Federal Council held a virtual meeting this past weekend and deliberated over the matter.

The party's national spokesperson Solly Malatsi says concerns around the conference have been adequately addressed.

It followed a substantive discussion on the pros and cons of what it would need to make sure that the ICT infrastructure is there for our delegates and to make sure that all the processes are in place so that we can come out of that conference with a credible outcome. Solly Malatsi, National spokesperson - Democratic Alliance

Of course, there were people who had concerns about that because this is uncharted territory but those concerns were adequately addressed and they do have sufficient time between now and the trial period in order to address some of the shortcomings related to holding a congress of this magnitude virtually. Solly Malatsi, National spokesperson - Democratic Alliance

One of our provinces, the Eastern Cape, will be holding their provincial congress virtually, which will be the first test of this mechanism. Solly Malatsi, National spokesperson - Democratic Alliance

Gauteng DA leader John Moodey says he still has some reservations.

I have raised them at our federal council. I have been given the assurance that it will definitely be taken on board with further planning towards congress. John Moody, DA Gauteng leader

There has been a democratic outcome ... and as a member of the Democratic Alliance, I accept a democratic outcome. John Moody, DA Gauteng leader

