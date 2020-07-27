People are beginning to say maybe crime pays in this country - Sandile Zungu
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is looking into allegations that COVID-19 relief funds estimated at R2.2 billion have been paid to politically connected companies and individuals at the Gauteng health department.
President Ramaphosa on 23 July said that he had signed a proclamation to empower the SIU to tackle corruption around COVID-19 funds.
Sandile Zungu, president of the Black Business Council, expressed his disappointment on The Midday Report with Mandy Weiner, describing corruption as ethically and morally wrong. He says the country must give the SIU the benefit of a doubt even though he feels people have lost hope and feel as if the government's endeavors to fight corruption has been nothing but talk.
We must be exemplary not only to international bodies but also to our own people. We must continue to have confidence in our own political system.Sandile Zungu, president of the Black Business Council
Zungu supported Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's statements on Twitter, where he questioned what kind of people would steal during a pandemic. He said Mboweni worked hard to try and impress institutions like International Monetary Fund and by continuing with corruption we are shooting ourselves in the foot.
Listen below for the full interview...
