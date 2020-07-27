Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
'We need deeper interrogation into corporate governance practices at Cricket SA'

27 July 2020 4:09 PM
by Neo Koza
Tags:
Cricket South Africa
CASAC

Casac's Lawson Naidoo shares why he believes an inquiry is needed into racism and governance problems in cricket.

The Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution (Casac) executive secretary Lawson Naidoo says while he welcomes Cricket South Africa's pronounced strategic response to dealing with issues of racism and discrimination in the sport, he is not sure that its board has the credibility to steer the process with any success.

At the weekend the cricket body confirmed that the Transformation Committee of the Board developed a sustainable response strategy which will address the following:

  • The establishment the Office of the Transformation Ombudsman, whose core function will include the management of the independent complaints system, convene a National SJN Imbizo and provide assurance regarding the extent to which transformation programmes are impactful on society, amongst others.

  • Engage in the healing, restoration and uniting process of cricket players, fans, and the nation, starting with the disgruntled former players.

  • Formation of The Restoration Fund - to deal with opportunity cost due to discrimination.

-Promote and intensify Diversity, Belonging and Inclusivity (DIBS) programme implementation

RELATED: CSA reaffirms support for BLM and Lungi Ngidi

Naidoo says there has been a history of corporate governance failures in Cricket South Africa that goes back a long time.

Whilst I welcome the statement that Cricket South Africa has now made and the initiatives that they have outlined, I am not sure that the board has the credibility to be able to steer that process with any sort of success because the players clearly don't believe that the governing structures of cricket are acting in their best interest. They have not acted in the best interest of these players for many, many years, so why the sudden change of heart.

Lawson Naidoo, Executive secretary - CASAC

We need to have a deeper interrogation into the corporate governance practices at Cricket South Africa.

Lawson Naidoo, Executive secretary - CASAC

Naidoo has called for an independent inquiry instead.

There needs to be an independent hand guiding this process which is why I call of some sort of independent inquiry comprised of very well respected and totally untainted people involved in that to help cricket in South Africa steer itself out of this mess that the board has been complicit in.

Lawson Naidoo, Executive secretary - CASAC

For now, this independent panel in my view is critical ... I think we have seen the pain and the hurt that has been expressed by many former cricketers. It is understandable that many current cricketers have suddenly come forward because we need to create a safe space for that to happen and I believe only an independent inquiry of that nature can provide that safe space.

Lawson Naidoo, Executive secretary - CASAC

Click on the link below to hear more....


