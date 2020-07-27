'We need deeper interrogation into corporate governance practices at Cricket SA'
The Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution (Casac) executive secretary Lawson Naidoo says while he welcomes Cricket South Africa's pronounced strategic response to dealing with issues of racism and discrimination in the sport, he is not sure that its board has the credibility to steer the process with any success.
At the weekend the cricket body confirmed that the Transformation Committee of the Board developed a sustainable response strategy which will address the following:
-
The establishment the Office of the Transformation Ombudsman, whose core function will include the management of the independent complaints system, convene a National SJN Imbizo and provide assurance regarding the extent to which transformation programmes are impactful on society, amongst others.
-
Engage in the healing, restoration and uniting process of cricket players, fans, and the nation, starting with the disgruntled former players.
-
Formation of The Restoration Fund - to deal with opportunity cost due to discrimination.
-Promote and intensify Diversity, Belonging and Inclusivity (DIBS) programme implementation
RELATED: CSA reaffirms support for BLM and Lungi Ngidi
CSA have launched the Cricket for Social Justice and Nation Building (SJN) project to strengthen its transformation strategy.— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) July 24, 2020
The project is aimed at promoting and intensifying diversity, belonging and inclusivity.
Find out more 👉 https://t.co/LAfViNlFOL#ThatsOurGame pic.twitter.com/aX2xlE8Lza
Naidoo says there has been a history of corporate governance failures in Cricket South Africa that goes back a long time.
Whilst I welcome the statement that Cricket South Africa has now made and the initiatives that they have outlined, I am not sure that the board has the credibility to be able to steer that process with any sort of success because the players clearly don't believe that the governing structures of cricket are acting in their best interest. They have not acted in the best interest of these players for many, many years, so why the sudden change of heart.Lawson Naidoo, Executive secretary - CASAC
We need to have a deeper interrogation into the corporate governance practices at Cricket South Africa.Lawson Naidoo, Executive secretary - CASAC
Naidoo has called for an independent inquiry instead.
There needs to be an independent hand guiding this process which is why I call of some sort of independent inquiry comprised of very well respected and totally untainted people involved in that to help cricket in South Africa steer itself out of this mess that the board has been complicit in.Lawson Naidoo, Executive secretary - CASAC
For now, this independent panel in my view is critical ... I think we have seen the pain and the hurt that has been expressed by many former cricketers. It is understandable that many current cricketers have suddenly come forward because we need to create a safe space for that to happen and I believe only an independent inquiry of that nature can provide that safe space.Lawson Naidoo, Executive secretary - CASAC
