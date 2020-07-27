Resilient Amplats reports rise in earnings (Ebitda), solid balance sheet
Anglo America Platinum (Amplats) on Monday reported a 7% drop in profits for the six months to 30 June 2020.
Headline earnings per share dropped to R26.27 per share (from R28.15).
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) went up to R13.1 billion.
Production in platinum group metals (PGM) fell 25% year-on-year while refined PGM production is down 49%.
The company’s balance sheet stands at R11.3 billion.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Natascha Viljoen, CEO at Amplats.
I feel proud of the way we’re responding to Covid…Natascha Viljoen, CEO - Anglo America Platinum
We see a marginal build-up in platinum [supply] …Natascha Viljoen, CEO - Anglo America Platinum
We’ve seen coin and bar demand at highest levels…Natascha Viljoen, CEO - Anglo America Platinum
... strong support from electric vehicles… and the hydrogen economy…Natascha Viljoen, CEO - Anglo America Platinum
We are experiencing technical problems with audio. Listen to the interview below - as soon as we've sorted out the gremlins.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Resilient Amplats reports rise in earnings (Ebitda), solid balance sheet
More from MyMoney Online
Santam to pay out R1 billion to policyholders in 'business interruption' relief
It still argues that the lockdown, not the pandemic, is responsible for its clients’ losses. Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO.Read More
Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs
Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...).Read More
Tips to pay less tax - and to get a refund from Sars - when working from home
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Haddon, Director at tax consultancy Simple Tax.Read More
Investing in a pandemic: Gold remains the gold standard
Gold is glittering. Arabile Gumede asks Izak Odendaal (Investment Analyst at Old Mutual Wealth) to tell us more.Read More
'1st-time traders are buying the sh*ttiest stocks! Everyone is getting rich!'
What is Robinhood? Why is Tesla booming? Arabile Gumede interviews Paul Theron, potty-mouthed MD of Vestact Asset Management.Read More
Supersaver Julia has changed lives, and she can change yours! – Bruce Whitfield
Need the inspiration to save? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews “Supersaver Julia” at around 7:15 pm tonight.Read More
Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance'
The lockdown did it – not the pandemic – so we can’t pay, argues Santam. Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies of Just Share.Read More
Job won’t make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth
Bruce Whitfield talks to SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures).Read More
Car insurance from R180 per month – and you don’t pay if you don’t drive
Meet Alex Thomson of Naked Insurance, a high-tech company with vastly lower operating costs than most traditional insurers.Read More
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown?
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers.Read More