Santam to pay out R1 billion to policyholders in 'business interruption' relief
Santam on Monday pledged to pay out up to R1 billion to some of its “business interruption” clients.
It previously rejected these claims, arguing that the lockdown – not the pandemic – is responsible for the loss of business and that it, therefore, needn’t pay.
Related articles:
-
You’re insured against Covid-19, not the lockdown – insurers to their clients
-
Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance'
Santam’s about-turn comes after it and other insurers reached an agreement with the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) to provide interim relief to policyholders with the appropriate “contagious disease extension” in their business interruption cover.
The insurer will make a once-off payment to small and medium-sized policyholders while awaiting the outcome of the legal process.
The court will decide the case in September.
Santam is South Africa’s largest short-term insurance company.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Lizé Lambrechts, CEO at Santam.
We’ve had no instruction that says we must be the claims… What we’re offering is relief. We can see that they’re suffering and we’re reaching deep into our pockets…Lizé Lambrechts, CEO - Santam
We will not claw back the money should [should the court case go in Santam’s favour] …Lizé Lambrechts, CEO - Santam
We are experiencing technical problems with audio. Listen to the interview below - as soon as we've sorted out the gremlins.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Santam to pay out R1 billion to policyholders in 'business interruption' relief
More from MyMoney Online
Resilient Amplats reports rise in earnings (Ebitda), solid balance sheet
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Natascha Viljoen, CEO at Amplats.Read More
Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs
Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...).Read More
Tips to pay less tax - and to get a refund from Sars - when working from home
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Haddon, Director at tax consultancy Simple Tax.Read More
Investing in a pandemic: Gold remains the gold standard
Gold is glittering. Arabile Gumede asks Izak Odendaal (Investment Analyst at Old Mutual Wealth) to tell us more.Read More
'1st-time traders are buying the sh*ttiest stocks! Everyone is getting rich!'
What is Robinhood? Why is Tesla booming? Arabile Gumede interviews Paul Theron, potty-mouthed MD of Vestact Asset Management.Read More
Supersaver Julia has changed lives, and she can change yours! – Bruce Whitfield
Need the inspiration to save? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews “Supersaver Julia” at around 7:15 pm tonight.Read More
Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance'
The lockdown did it – not the pandemic – so we can’t pay, argues Santam. Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies of Just Share.Read More
Job won’t make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth
Bruce Whitfield talks to SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures).Read More
Car insurance from R180 per month – and you don’t pay if you don’t drive
Meet Alex Thomson of Naked Insurance, a high-tech company with vastly lower operating costs than most traditional insurers.Read More
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown?
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers.Read More
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
South Africans love travelling in their own country – can they save Airbnb SA?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Velma Corcoran, Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa.Read More
Tips to pay less tax - and to get a refund from Sars - when working from home
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Haddon, Director at tax consultancy Simple Tax.Read More
Alcohol industry must pay R5 billion excise tax for booze it made but can't sell
Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Liquor Brandowners Association, Norman Goodfellows and National Liquor Traders Council.Read More
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news'
The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath.Read More
[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad
It’s game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice.Read More
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever
The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa.Read More
'Few restaurants will now survive without selling alcohol. We were blindsided'
Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Restaurant Association Of SA, Business Unity SA and the National Liquor Traders Council.Read More
Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance'
The lockdown did it – not the pandemic – so we can’t pay, argues Santam. Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies of Just Share.Read More
Edcon to sell chunks of Edgars to rival owner of Legit, Beaver Canoe and Style
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Grant Pattison, CEO at Edcon, about the deal with fashion retailer Retailability.Read More
101 days of lockdown: What we gained (and lost), and what we have learned
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.Read More
More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus
South Africans love travelling in their own country – can they save Airbnb SA?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Velma Corcoran, Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa.Read More
UPDATE: SA records almost 60% COVID-19 recovery rate
The number of national recoveries so far is 265,077. There were 42,966 new tests conducted.Read More
Discrepancy in COVID-19 statistics and number of excess deaths - Report
Report co-author Professor Debbie Bradshaw says there needs to be re-look at some provinces' reporting of deaths.Read More
EC and KZN see rising COVID-19 infections, as national infections hit 373,628
The Health Ministry said that over 194,000 people have recovered since the virus was detected in South Africa back in March.Read More
Alcohol industry must pay R5 billion excise tax for booze it made but can't sell
Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Liquor Brandowners Association, Norman Goodfellows and National Liquor Traders Council.Read More
'There is a drop from 100 assaults a week to 36 to due to alcohol ban, curfew'
Pundits on the Clement Manyathela Show discuss the effects of the liquor ban on hospital emergency units.Read More
SGB federation in agreement that schools should remain open
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is expected to give clarity this week after unions called for the closure of schools.Read More
[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad
It’s game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice.Read More
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever
The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa.Read More
'Few restaurants will now survive without selling alcohol. We were blindsided'
Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Restaurant Association Of SA, Business Unity SA and the National Liquor Traders Council.Read More