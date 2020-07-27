ANC Gauteng meeting with Makhura, Masuku over COVID-19 corruption claims
Gauteng African National Congress (ANC) secretary Jacob Khawe is meeting with Premier David Makhura and Health MEC Bandile Masuku over alleged corruption in the health department.
This follows reports linking Masuku and his wife, Loyiso Lugayeni-Masuku, to a suspicious R125 million tender for personal protective equipment (PPE).
It also follows news of a Special Investigating Unit probe into 90 companies that received contracts from the Gauteng Department of Health.
RELATED: Gauteng MEC Masuku denies claims he influenced COVID-19 procurement processes
ANC Gauteng spokesperson Bones Modise shares more on the purpose of this engagement.
The provincial secretary really wanted to engage with these comrades and understand from them, without what has been written in the newspapers, so that he is able to formulate a view and formulate an approach to a provincial office bearer meeting which will then make a determination if this thing is urgent and if we should call an urgent PEC meeting where a decision must be taken.Bones Modise, ANC Gauteng spokesperson
The provincial secretary will check with the premier how far is the SIU in terms of its investigations. Has the report been included? If so, what are the recommendations of the SIU?Bones Modise, ANC Gauteng spokesperson
It is just to get a sense of what has really happened so that when we go to the PEC. Remember the PEC must take a decision as to what needs to happen, the PEC can't just take a decision when they don't have information that has been prepared by the provincial secretary head office.Bones Modise, ANC Gauteng spokesperson
It is something that is not going to lie low, everyone wants this thing to be dealt with, hence the process that the provincial secretary is engaged in.Bones Modise, ANC Gauteng spokesperson
Let's give this process an opportunity ... the ANC PEC once it meets, it will make a determination and give a directive.Bones Modise, ANC Gauteng spokesperson
Click on the link below to hear more....
