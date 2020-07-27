Streaming issues? Report here
South Africans love travelling in their own country – can they save Airbnb SA?

27 July 2020 7:26 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Airbnb
Tourism
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
domestic tourism
Wesgrow
accomodation
Coronavirus
Lockdown
COVID-19
Coronavirus in South Africa
covid-19 in south africa
sho't left
covid-19 in western cape
coronavirus in western cape
Airbnb South Africa
Tourism KwaZulu-Natal
Tourism KZN
Velma Corcoran

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Velma Corcoran, Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa.

Airbnb is hoping (praying?) domestic travel can save it.

Sea Point Promenade, Cape Town

The formerly booming accommodation platform - in association with Tourism KwaZulu-Natal and Wesgro – is promoting local travel, as lockdown regulations start to loosen.

South Africa is second in the world in terms of the popularity of travelling domestically, according to Airbnb.

About eight out of 10 bookings on Airbnb in January and February 2020 were made by South Africans (up from fewer than 40% of bookings in 2015).

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Velma Corcoran, Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa.

Our hosts can open as safely as any other forms of tourism accommodation...

Velma Corcoran, Country Manager - Airbnb South Africa

When tourism opens up, we want to ensure our hosts can do so along with other accommodation types. They have an important role to play in tourism’s recovery.

Velma Corcoran, Country Manager - Airbnb South Africa

The recovery is going to be based on domestic tourism… We’re starting to see small, green shoots…

Velma Corcoran, Country Manager - Airbnb South Africa

Our hosts are confused with the decision to open hotels ahead of private accommodation…

Velma Corcoran, Country Manager - Airbnb South Africa

It’s a lifeline for many ordinary South Africans who use this income to make ends meet.

Velma Corcoran, Country Manager - Airbnb South Africa

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : South Africans love travelling in their own country – can they save Airbnb SA?


