Justice ministry on mission to tighten laws on curbing gender-based violence
News24's has reported on three bills intended to curb gender-based violence, which Justice Minister Ronald Lamola's announced in his budget vote speech.
Justice Ministry spokesperson Chrispin Phiri joined Joanne Joseph on the Afternoon Drive to provide details.
The national sexual offences register currently as we speak only contains individuals who have committed sexual offences against minors. The idea is to amend it so that it includes anyone that has committed a sexual offence against anyone .... the debate will then commence around whether this should also be made public.Chrispin Phiri, Spokesperson - Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services
The second one is the bill that amends the bail conditions for individuals who are accused of sexual offences and that is quite critical because it then now creates a condition where the granting of bail for someone who has committed a sexual offence will be extremely hard.Chrispin Phiri, Spokesperson - Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services
The final one is the domestic violence amendment bill which introduces a raft of changes one of those foremost being allowing people who have been violated or think they are being violated to apply for a protection order online amongst other things.Chrispin Phiri, Spokesperson - Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services
