The Origins Centre museum to go virtual





With the country still under lockdown and it's doors closed, the Wits Origins Centre museum will soon offer virtual tours using the Google Arts and Culture app.

Joanne Joseph spoke to Origins Centre curator Tammy Reynard who shared more on the experience what they hope to create.

There is a whole mix of things. We are trying to work out now what would work best so with our virtual content, the main focus would be on the rock art and then we have the new archive that opened last year. Tammy Reynard, Curator - Origins Centre

So, to actually have these beautiful engravings that could be thousands of years old of rhinos and giraffes and zebras ... to have that available so people can actually zoom in, to feel like they are actually there and feel like they can touch them. Tammy Reynard, Curator - Origins Centre

It's this amazing beginning of something that could be really awesome. Tammy Reynard, Curator - Origins Centre

