The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature: Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chase Purdy - Food journalist and Author
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays - Saki Macozoma early lessons about money and investing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Saki Macozoma - chairman (former political prisoner) at Safika Holdings
Local

The Origins Centre museum to go virtual

27 July 2020 5:28 PM
by Neo Koza
Tags:
Origins Centre museum
virtual tour

Origins Centre curator Tammy Reynard shares more on the experience.

With the country still under lockdown and it's doors closed, the Wits Origins Centre museum will soon offer virtual tours using the Google Arts and Culture app.

Joanne Joseph spoke to Origins Centre curator Tammy Reynard who shared more on the experience what they hope to create.

There is a whole mix of things. We are trying to work out now what would work best so with our virtual content, the main focus would be on the rock art and then we have the new archive that opened last year.

Tammy Reynard, Curator - Origins Centre

So, to actually have these beautiful engravings that could be thousands of years old of rhinos and giraffes and zebras ... to have that available so people can actually zoom in, to feel like they are actually there and feel like they can touch them.

Tammy Reynard, Curator - Origins Centre

It's this amazing beginning of something that could be really awesome.

Tammy Reynard, Curator - Origins Centre

Click on the link below to hear more...


27 July 2020 5:28 PM
by Neo Koza
Tags:
Origins Centre museum
virtual tour

