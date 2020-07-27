Amid tender irregularity claims, president spokesperson Diko on leave of absence





JOHANNESBURG - Minisiter in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu has announced the president's spokesperson Khusela Diko has requested and been granted a leave of absence.

This comes pending investigations into allegations that Diko and her husband were involved in tender irregularities in the Gauteng Department of Health.

Last week, a local newspaper reported how a R124 million tender was awarded to Royal Bhaca Projects – owned by Amabaca King Madzikazi II Thandisizwe, who is the husband of Diko.

"The Minister in the Presidency, who is her immediate supervisor, as well as the President of the Republic, have accepted her request for leave of absence whilst the allegations are being investigated."

The Presidency has appointed Tyrone Seale to act in the position of spokesperson to the President while Diko is on leave.

