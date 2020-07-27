Amid tender irregularity claims, president spokesperson Diko on leave of absence
JOHANNESBURG - Minisiter in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu has announced the president's spokesperson Khusela Diko has requested and been granted a leave of absence.
This comes pending investigations into allegations that Diko and her husband were involved in tender irregularities in the Gauteng Department of Health.
Last week, a local newspaper reported how a R124 million tender was awarded to Royal Bhaca Projects – owned by Amabaca King Madzikazi II Thandisizwe, who is the husband of Diko.
"The Minister in the Presidency, who is her immediate supervisor, as well as the President of the Republic, have accepted her request for leave of absence whilst the allegations are being investigated."
The Presidency has appointed Tyrone Seale to act in the position of spokesperson to the President while Diko is on leave.
This article first appeared on EWN : Amid tender irregularity claims, president spokesperson Diko on leave of absence
More from Politics
ANC Gauteng meeting with Makhura, Masuku over COVID-19 corruption claims
Joanne Joseph spoke to ANC Gauteng spokesperson Bones Modise to find out more.Read More
People are beginning to say maybe crime pays in this country - Sandile Zungu
The president of the Black Business Council slams corrupt officials who benefit from COVID-19 relief fundsRead More
[LISTEN] DA to go ahead with virtual elective congress
The party's national spokesperson Solly Malatsi says concerns around the congress have been adequately addressed.Read More
Gauteng MEC Masuku denies claims he influenced COVID-19 procurement processes
This after a 'Sunday Independent' report linked Masuku and his wife, Loyiso Lugayeni-Masuku, to a suspicious R125 million tender for PPE.Read More
Malema: Corruption under Ramaphosa’s ‘new dawn’ has worsened
Malema said the lack of precise leadership had given way for COVID-19 funds to be looted in the country.Read More
WATCH: Malema speaks at EFF 7-year birthday celebration
Malema says since its inception, the party has inspired its members to have dignity and defend themselves from injustices such racial discrimination.Read More
'There was no compelling reason for a blanket closure of schools across SA'
Naisa secretary-general Ebrahim Ansur says 'that divide will always be there whether there is a COVID-19 pandemic or not'.Read More
Mixed reactions from unions on Ramaphosa's announcement to close public schools
The president announced that public schools would be closed until 24 August but matrics and grade 7s will go back sooner.Read More
'Rising infections likely to have spillover effect on schools hence closure'
Basic Education director-general Mathanzima Mweli reflects on government's announcement to close public schools.Read More
READ: President Ramaphosa's full address to the nation
The president addressed the nation on Thursday on progress in the national effort to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.Read More
More from Local
Eskom warns of load shedding as six generation units trip
Utility says any additional breakdowns will compromise its ability to supply country through the peak demand period of 5pm to 9pm.Read More
Justice ministry on mission to tighten laws on curbing gender-based violence
Justice Ministry spokesperson Chrispin Phiri joined Joanne Joseph on the Afternoon Drive to provide details.Read More
The Origins Centre museum to go virtual
Origins Centre curator Tammy Reynard shares more on the experience.Read More
Gauteng MEC Masuku denies claims he influenced COVID-19 procurement processes
This after a 'Sunday Independent' report linked Masuku and his wife, Loyiso Lugayeni-Masuku, to a suspicious R125 million tender for PPE.Read More
UPDATE: SA records almost 60% COVID-19 recovery rate
The number of national recoveries so far is 265,077. There were 42,966 new tests conducted.Read More
Cosas threatens to shut down all private schools in SA
The organisation, which has been vocal about the closure of schools since the academic year resumed last month, said pupils are being forced to choose between their lives or an education.Read More
International Pentecost Holiness Church factions agree to restore peace
The Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities held several meetings with the parties for the purpose of mediation.Read More
Malema: Corruption under Ramaphosa’s ‘new dawn’ has worsened
Malema said the lack of precise leadership had given way for COVID-19 funds to be looted in the country.Read More
Malmesbury prison break: 66 of 69 inmates rearrested
The escapees overpowered officials, took the keys and locked three officials in a cell and opened other cells, before escaping through the main entrance and over the roof.Read More
Fita heads to Supreme Court of Appeal over ban on cigarette sales
Chairperson Sinenhlanhla Mnguni says they are confident of a different outcome as they feel they have placed strong legal grounds.Read More