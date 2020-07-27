Eskom warns of load shedding as six generation units trip
Eskom warned on Monday that it may implement load shedding after six generation units tripped.
The power utility said in a statement: “Today, six generation units suffered trips, while the return to service of three others has been delayed.”
"Only one of the six units that tripped — at the Majuba power station — has been returned to service so far.
"A generation unit each at the Majuba, Tutuka, Hendrina and Duvha power stations tripped. The return to service of the units at Matla, Kendal and Tutuka have been delayed. Any additional breakdowns will compromise Eskom’s ability to supply the country through the peak demand period of 5pm to 9pm. This constrained supply situation may persist for the next few days,” it said.
More from Local
Justice ministry on mission to tighten laws on curbing gender-based violence
Justice Ministry spokesperson Chrispin Phiri joined Joanne Joseph on the Afternoon Drive to provide details.Read More
Amid tender irregularity claims, president spokesperson Diko on leave of absence
This comes pending investigations into allegations that Khusela Diko and her husband were involved in tender irregularities in the Gauteng department of HealthRead More
The Origins Centre museum to go virtual
Origins Centre curator Tammy Reynard shares more on the experience.Read More
Gauteng MEC Masuku denies claims he influenced COVID-19 procurement processes
This after a 'Sunday Independent' report linked Masuku and his wife, Loyiso Lugayeni-Masuku, to a suspicious R125 million tender for PPE.Read More
UPDATE: SA records almost 60% COVID-19 recovery rate
The number of national recoveries so far is 265,077. There were 42,966 new tests conducted.Read More
Cosas threatens to shut down all private schools in SA
The organisation, which has been vocal about the closure of schools since the academic year resumed last month, said pupils are being forced to choose between their lives or an education.Read More
International Pentecost Holiness Church factions agree to restore peace
The Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities held several meetings with the parties for the purpose of mediation.Read More
Malema: Corruption under Ramaphosa’s ‘new dawn’ has worsened
Malema said the lack of precise leadership had given way for COVID-19 funds to be looted in the country.Read More
Malmesbury prison break: 66 of 69 inmates rearrested
The escapees overpowered officials, took the keys and locked three officials in a cell and opened other cells, before escaping through the main entrance and over the roof.Read More
Fita heads to Supreme Court of Appeal over ban on cigarette sales
Chairperson Sinenhlanhla Mnguni says they are confident of a different outcome as they feel they have placed strong legal grounds.Read More