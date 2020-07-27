Eskom warns of load shedding as six generation units trip





Eskom warned on Monday that it may implement load shedding after six generation units tripped.

The power utility said in a statement: “Today, six generation units suffered trips, while the return to service of three others has been delayed.”

"Only one of the six units that tripped — at the Majuba power station — has been returned to service so far.

"A generation unit each at the Majuba, Tutuka, Hendrina and Duvha power stations tripped. The return to service of the units at Matla, Kendal and Tutuka have been delayed. Any additional breakdowns will compromise Eskom’s ability to supply the country through the peak demand period of 5pm to 9pm. This constrained supply situation may persist for the next few days,” it said.