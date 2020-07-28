COVID-19 crisis has become another tender bonanza - Dr Ralph Mathekga
Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu on Monday announced the president's spokesperson Khusela Diko has requested and been granted a leave of absence.
RELATED: ANC Gauteng meeting with Makhura, Masuku over COVID-19 corruption claims
This comes pending investigations into allegations that Diko and her husband were involved in tender irregularities in the Gauteng Department of Health.
RELATED: Amid tender irregularity claims, president spokesperson Diko on leave of absence
Elsewhere, Gauteng African National Congress (ANC) secretary Jacob Khawe met with Premier David Makhura and Health MEC Bandile Masuku over alleged corruption in the health department.
This follows reports linking Masuku and his wife, Loyiso Lugayeni-Masuku, to a suspicious R125 million tender for personal protective equipment (PPE).
Bongani Bingwa on Monday reported on a Special Investigating Unit probe into 90 companies that received contracts from the Gauteng Department of Health.
How can the tender system be fixed in South Africa?
Political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga and Wits University School of Economics and Business Sciences senior lecturer Lumkile Mondi weigh in on tender irregularities.
We are used to such reports, tender irregularities are as common as weather reports. The sad thing is that South Africans are supposed to be happy and grateful because one spokesperson took a leave of absence. Our concern was that this COVID-19 crisis was going to be another tender bonanza.Dr Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst
One of the things that can be done to save the state, is to take back the money awarded back to the state.
We need to get back some of these services to be provided in house by the state by people who are employed by the state.Dr Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst
Mondi says as part of that R500 billion stimulus, to complement that funding gap the country had to borrow from other institutions like the IMF.
Given the track record of the African National Congress's track record, these tender irregularities shows that the emperor is naked and is unable to bring accountability post Nasrec when he became the president.Lumkile Mondi, Senior lecturer - Wits University School of Economics and Business Sciences
Listen below to the full conversation:
