COVID-19 crisis has become another tender bonanza - Dr Ralph Mathekga

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyethela 702 gradient Clement Manyethela 702 gradient
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:05
World of Work- self-promotion in the workplace
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Mich Atagana - Head Of Communications and Public Affairs at Google SA
Today at 11:35
Health and Wellness- Vitamins and supplements explained
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Guilia Criscuolo
Today at 12:05
Cosatu urges Gauteng Health MEC Masuku to 'step aside' over tender allegations
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Amos Monyela - Gauteng Provincial Chairperson
Today at 12:10
IMF Executive Board Approves US$4.3 Billion in Emergency Support to South Africa to Address the COVID-19 Pandemic
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sifiso Skenjana, Chief economist - IQ Business confirmed
Today at 12:10
IMF Executive Board Approves US$4.3 Billion in Emergency Support to South Africa to Address the COVID-19 Pandemic
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lumkile Mondi
Today at 12:15
How do we make sure that funds allocated to fight COVID19 are protected; this after corruption and fraud scandals in SA.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
David Lewis- Corruption Watch’s executive director
Today at 12:17
Black business chief blasts 'covidpreneurs' as PPE scandal grows
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sandile Zungu, President of the Black Business Council
Sandile Zungu - President at Black Business Council
Today at 12:23
Ms Khusela Diko takes leave of absence
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Karam Singh - Head of legal and investigations at Corruption Watch
Today at 12:27
Varsity student struggles
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Ramneek Ahluwalia - Director at Heaids Higher Education & Training Hiv/Aids Programme
Dr Ramneek Ahluwalia
Today at 12:37
GROUNDWORK sounds alarm over emissions in Pietermaritzburg as residents struggle to breathe
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rico Euripidou - Environmental Health Campaigner & Research Manager at Ground Works
Today at 12:40
On International Hepatitis Day the spotlight falls on the treatment programmes whose sustainability is still threatened by lack of political will
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Charity Monareng - Parliamentary and Policy Research Officer at TB HIV Care
Today at 12:45
Confirmed! Khoza announces PSL return date
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sizwe Mbebe
Today at 12:52
JJ CORNISH: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Kumba released results saying it adapted its business quickly and comprehensively to meet the human, operational and market challenges of the likely enduring reality of Covid-19.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Themba Mkhwanazi - CEO at Kumba Iron Ore
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works: EasyEquities
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charles Savage - Founder and CEO at EasyEquities
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
UPDATE: 61% recovery rate for South Africa as death toll breaches 7,000 The number of national recoveries so far is 274,925, which translates to a recovery rate of 61%. Gauteng has 97,485 recoveries. 27 July 2020 11:14 PM
Eskom warns of load shedding as six generation units trip Utility says any additional breakdowns will compromise its ability to supply country through the peak demand period of 5pm to 9pm. 27 July 2020 7:24 PM
Justice ministry on mission to tighten laws on curbing gender-based violence Justice Ministry spokesperson Chrispin Phiri joined Joanne Joseph on the Afternoon Drive to provide details. 27 July 2020 6:48 PM
View all Local
SA sovereignty intact, IMF loan will boost COVID-19 response - National Treasury Director-general Dondo Mogajane reflects on the R70 billion loan granted to the country by the International Monetary Fund. 28 July 2020 9:01 AM
COVID-19 crisis has become another tender bonanza - Dr Ralph Mathekga Political analyst unpacks Khusela Diko been granted leave of absence over alleged tender irregularities by her husband's company. 28 July 2020 7:41 AM
Amid tender irregularity claims, president spokesperson Diko on leave of absence This comes pending investigations into allegations that Khusela Diko and her husband were involved in tender irregularities in the... 27 July 2020 6:31 PM
View all Politics
'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic' Bruce Whitfield interviews former ANC MP Saki Macozoma about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) 27 July 2020 8:28 PM
'Big Tech' is in a mad race to bring lab-grown meat to the masses Can we transcend the slaughter? Chase Purdy on his book "Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food". 27 July 2020 7:38 PM
South Africans love travelling in their own country – can they save Airbnb SA? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Velma Corcoran, Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa. 27 July 2020 7:26 PM
View all Business
Got talent? Stand to win a full bursary from AAA School of Advertising The prestigious institution is giving three high school learners the chance to win a full academic bursary. Here's how to apply! 27 July 2020 7:30 AM
The role of casting director in film-making Zolani Phakade pays tribute to legendary agent Moonyeenn Lee and explains the role casting directors play. 26 July 2020 5:33 PM
How to stay motivated and exercising during COVID-19 with Sam The Challenger Samuel Hlonyana says the most important thing about the challenge is that it is is not about the sugar but to develop a habit. 25 July 2020 11:23 AM
View all Lifestyle
'We need deeper interrogation into corporate governance practices at Cricket SA' Casac's Lawson Naidoo shares why he believes an inquiry is needed into racism and governance problems in cricket. 27 July 2020 4:09 PM
Ralepelle: 'I refuse to be the fall-guy for a corrupt system' Former Sharks and Springbok hooker Chilliboy Ralepelle has vowed to take on the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport in his... 24 July 2020 4:08 PM
How the internet reacted to Liverpool finally lifting the Premier League trophy Liverpool had mathematically won the Premier League title on 25 June but had to wait almost a month to see Jordan Henderson lift t... 23 July 2020 12:39 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Man uses TikTok to help him get rid of his soda addiction Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 July 2020 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Guy goes to extreme lengths to move his childhood tree to his new home Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 July 2020 8:26 AM
Bitter ex-boyfriend using Chewbacca as revenge goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 July 2020 9:07 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: 61% recovery rate for South Africa as death toll breaches 7,000 The number of national recoveries so far is 274,925, which translates to a recovery rate of 61%. Gauteng has 97,485 recoveries. 27 July 2020 11:14 PM
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
View all World
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
View all Africa
'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic' Bruce Whitfield interviews former ANC MP Saki Macozoma about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) 27 July 2020 8:28 PM
'Big Tech' is in a mad race to bring lab-grown meat to the masses Can we transcend the slaughter? Chase Purdy on his book "Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food". 27 July 2020 7:38 PM
Chicken Licken's humorous new tv ad aims to 'feed your soul' during lockdown The fast-food chain's irreverent new campaign encroaches on the territory traditionally occupied by Nandos, says Andy Rice.  21 July 2020 8:48 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

COVID-19 crisis has become another tender bonanza - Dr Ralph Mathekga

28 July 2020 7:41 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Bandile Masuku
tender irregularities
COVID19
PPE
khuselo diko

Political analyst unpacks Khusela Diko been granted leave of absence over alleged tender irregularities by her husband's company.

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu on Monday announced the president's spokesperson Khusela Diko has requested and been granted a leave of absence.

RELATED: ANC Gauteng meeting with Makhura, Masuku over COVID-19 corruption claims

This comes pending investigations into allegations that Diko and her husband were involved in tender irregularities in the Gauteng Department of Health.

RELATED: Amid tender irregularity claims, president spokesperson Diko on leave of absence

Elsewhere, Gauteng African National Congress (ANC) secretary Jacob Khawe met with Premier David Makhura and Health MEC Bandile Masuku over alleged corruption in the health department.

This follows reports linking Masuku and his wife, Loyiso Lugayeni-Masuku, to a suspicious R125 million tender for personal protective equipment (PPE).

Bongani Bingwa on Monday reported on a Special Investigating Unit probe into 90 companies that received contracts from the Gauteng Department of Health.

How can the tender system be fixed in South Africa?

Political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga and Wits University School of Economics and Business Sciences senior lecturer Lumkile Mondi weigh in on tender irregularities.

We are used to such reports, tender irregularities are as common as weather reports. The sad thing is that South Africans are supposed to be happy and grateful because one spokesperson took a leave of absence. Our concern was that this COVID-19 crisis was going to be another tender bonanza.

Dr Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst

One of the things that can be done to save the state, is to take back the money awarded back to the state.

We need to get back some of these services to be provided in house by the state by people who are employed by the state.

Dr Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst

Mondi says as part of that R500 billion stimulus, to complement that funding gap the country had to borrow from other institutions like the IMF.

Given the track record of the African National Congress's track record, these tender irregularities shows that the emperor is naked and is unable to bring accountability post Nasrec when he became the president.

Lumkile Mondi, Senior lecturer - Wits University School of Economics and Business Sciences

Listen below to the full conversation:


28 July 2020 7:41 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Bandile Masuku
tender irregularities
COVID19
PPE
khuselo diko

More from Politics

200324-dondo-mogajane-edjpg

SA sovereignty intact, IMF loan will boost COVID-19 response - National Treasury

28 July 2020 9:01 AM

Director-general Dondo Mogajane reflects on the R70 billion loan granted to the country by the International Monetary Fund.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Khusela Diko / Twitter

Amid tender irregularity claims, president spokesperson Diko on leave of absence

27 July 2020 6:31 PM

This comes pending investigations into allegations that Khusela Diko and her husband were involved in tender irregularities in the Gauteng department of Health

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 workplace safety measures 123rf

ANC Gauteng meeting with Makhura, Masuku over COVID-19 corruption claims

27 July 2020 4:37 PM

Joanne Joseph spoke to ANC Gauteng spokesperson Bones Modise to find out more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gavel court case corruption - 123rf

People are beginning to say maybe crime pays in this country - Sandile Zungu

27 July 2020 2:09 PM

The president of the Black Business Council slams corrupt officials who benefit from COVID-19 relief funds

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190801da-logogif

[LISTEN] DA to go ahead with virtual elective congress

27 July 2020 11:41 AM

The party's national spokesperson Solly Malatsi says concerns around the congress have been adequately addressed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200720 Bandile Masuku1

Gauteng MEC Masuku denies claims he influenced COVID-19 procurement processes

27 July 2020 9:15 AM

This after a 'Sunday Independent' report linked Masuku and his wife, Loyiso Lugayeni-Masuku, to a suspicious R125 million tender for PPE.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFFBLM_1336

Malema: Corruption under Ramaphosa’s ‘new dawn’ has worsened

26 July 2020 3:55 PM

Malema said the lack of precise leadership had given way for COVID-19 funds to be looted in the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

julius-malema-eff-pre-birthdayjpeg

WATCH: Malema speaks at EFF 7-year birthday celebration

26 July 2020 1:17 PM

Malema says since its inception, the party has inspired its members to have dignity and defend themselves from injustices such racial discrimination.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

school-classroom-class-desk-education-learning-pupils-teachers-teaching-123rf

'There was no compelling reason for a blanket closure of schools across SA'

24 July 2020 12:57 PM

Naisa secretary-general Ebrahim Ansur says 'that divide will always be there whether there is a COVID-19 pandemic or not'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Western Cape grade 7 pupils

Mixed reactions from unions on Ramaphosa's announcement to close public schools

24 July 2020 10:50 AM

The president announced that public schools would be closed until 24 August but matrics and grade 7s will go back sooner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

COVID-19 crisis has become another tender bonanza - Dr Ralph Mathekga

Politics

SA sovereignty intact, IMF loan will boost COVID-19 response - National Treasury

Politics

'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

SA records 452,529 COVID-19 cases as recoveries now at 61%

28 July 2020 9:23 AM

SA sovereignty intact, IMF loan will boost COVID-19 response - National Treasury

28 July 2020 9:01 AM

Malema: Zuma should have declined to speak at Mlangeni service

28 July 2020 8:40 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA