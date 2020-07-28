[WATCH] Guy goes to extreme lengths to move his childhood tree to his new home
Guy goes to extreme lengths to move his childhood tree to his new home
When he was a child, he made a promise that he would move an oak tree he had planted to his new place after he had built a home for himself, years later this guy goes to extreme lengths to fulfill his promise, and social media is loving it.
Watch the video below:
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
