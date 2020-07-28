[WATCH] Man uses TikTok to help him get rid of his soda addiction
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Bitter ex-boyfriend using Chewbacca as revenge goes viral
Man uses TikTok to help him get rid of his soda addiction
Social media is rallying behind a man who has been using TikTok to help him beat his soda addiction.
Watch his two videos below:
This is Rohit’s first video. If you can’t cheer this man’s health journey on, then move around.— basseyworld (@Basseyworld) July 27, 2020
Rohit, you’re doing great, sweetie! https://t.co/sTqrT3kJ6a pic.twitter.com/K1Dtfsf5z5
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
