[WATCH] Man uses TikTok to help him get rid of his soda addiction

The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 11:05
World of Work- self-promotion in the workplace
Guests
Mich Atagana - Head Of Communications and Public Affairs at Google SA
Today at 11:35
Health and Wellness- Vitamins and supplements explained
Guests
Guilia Criscuolo
Today at 12:05
Cosatu urges Gauteng Health MEC Masuku to 'step aside' over tender allegations
Guests
Amos Monyela - Gauteng Provincial Chairperson
Today at 12:10
IMF Executive Board Approves US$4.3 Billion in Emergency Support to South Africa to Address the COVID-19 Pandemic
Guests
Sifiso Skenjana, Chief economist - IQ Business confirmed
Today at 12:10
IMF Executive Board Approves US$4.3 Billion in Emergency Support to South Africa to Address the COVID-19 Pandemic
Guests
Lumkile Mondi
Today at 12:15
How do we make sure that funds allocated to fight COVID19 are protected; this after corruption and fraud scandals in SA.
Guests
David Lewis- Corruption Watch's executive director
Today at 12:17
Black business chief blasts 'covidpreneurs' as PPE scandal grows
Guests
Sandile Zungu, President of the Black Business Council
Sandile Zungu - President at Black Business Council
Today at 12:23
Ms Khusela Diko takes leave of absence
Guests
Karam Singh - Head of legal and investigations at Corruption Watch
Today at 12:27
Varsity student struggles
Guests
Dr Ramneek Ahluwalia - Director at Heaids Higher Education & Training Hiv/Aids Programme
Dr Ramneek Ahluwalia
Today at 12:37
GROUNDWORK sounds alarm over emissions in Pietermaritzburg as residents struggle to breathe
Guests
Rico Euripidou - Environmental Health Campaigner & Research Manager at Ground Works
Today at 12:40
On International Hepatitis Day the spotlight falls on the treatment programmes whose sustainability is still threatened by lack of political will
Guests
Charity Monareng - Parliamentary and Policy Research Officer at TB HIV Care
Today at 12:45
Confirmed! Khoza announces PSL return date
Guests
Sizwe Mbebe
Today at 12:52
JJ CORNISH: The Africa Report
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Kumba released results saying it adapted its business quickly and comprehensively to meet the human, operational and market challenges of the likely enduring reality of Covid-19.
Guests
Themba Mkhwanazi - CEO at Kumba Iron Ore
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works: EasyEquities
Guests
Charles Savage - Founder and CEO at EasyEquities
Latest Local
[WATCH] Man uses TikTok to help him get rid of his soda addiction

28 July 2020 8:26 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Bitter ex-boyfriend using Chewbacca as revenge goes viral

Man uses TikTok to help him get rid of his soda addiction

Social media is rallying behind a man who has been using TikTok to help him beat his soda addiction.

Watch his two videos below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:


COVID-19 crisis has become another tender bonanza - Dr Ralph Mathekga

Politics

SA sovereignty intact, IMF loan will boost COVID-19 response - National Treasury

Politics

'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

SA records 452,529 COVID-19 cases as recoveries now at 61%

28 July 2020 9:23 AM

SA sovereignty intact, IMF loan will boost COVID-19 response - National Treasury

28 July 2020 9:01 AM

Malema: Zuma should have declined to speak at Mlangeni service

28 July 2020 8:40 AM

