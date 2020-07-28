SA sovereignty intact, IMF loan will boost COVID-19 response - National Treasury

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyethela 702 gradient Clement Manyethela 702 gradient
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:05
World of Work- self-promotion in the workplace
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Mich Atagana - Head Of Communications and Public Affairs at Google SA
Today at 11:35
Health and Wellness- Vitamins and supplements explained
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Guilia Criscuolo
Today at 12:05
Cosatu urges Gauteng Health MEC Masuku to 'step aside' over tender allegations
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Amos Monyela - Gauteng Provincial Chairperson
Today at 12:10
IMF Executive Board Approves US$4.3 Billion in Emergency Support to South Africa to Address the COVID-19 Pandemic
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sifiso Skenjana, Chief economist - IQ Business confirmed
Today at 12:10
IMF Executive Board Approves US$4.3 Billion in Emergency Support to South Africa to Address the COVID-19 Pandemic
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lumkile Mondi
Today at 12:15
How do we make sure that funds allocated to fight COVID19 are protected; this after corruption and fraud scandals in SA.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
David Lewis- Corruption Watch’s executive director
Today at 12:17
Black business chief blasts 'covidpreneurs' as PPE scandal grows
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sandile Zungu, President of the Black Business Council
Sandile Zungu - President at Black Business Council
Today at 12:23
Ms Khusela Diko takes leave of absence
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Karam Singh - Head of legal and investigations at Corruption Watch
Today at 12:27
Varsity student struggles
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Ramneek Ahluwalia - Director at Heaids Higher Education & Training Hiv/Aids Programme
Dr Ramneek Ahluwalia
Today at 12:37
GROUNDWORK sounds alarm over emissions in Pietermaritzburg as residents struggle to breathe
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rico Euripidou - Environmental Health Campaigner & Research Manager at Ground Works
Today at 12:40
On International Hepatitis Day the spotlight falls on the treatment programmes whose sustainability is still threatened by lack of political will
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Charity Monareng - Parliamentary and Policy Research Officer at TB HIV Care
Today at 12:45
Confirmed! Khoza announces PSL return date
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sizwe Mbebe
Today at 12:52
JJ CORNISH: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Kumba released results saying it adapted its business quickly and comprehensively to meet the human, operational and market challenges of the likely enduring reality of Covid-19.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Themba Mkhwanazi - CEO at Kumba Iron Ore
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works: EasyEquities
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charles Savage - Founder and CEO at EasyEquities
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
UPDATE: 61% recovery rate for South Africa as death toll breaches 7,000 The number of national recoveries so far is 274,925, which translates to a recovery rate of 61%. Gauteng has 97,485 recoveries. 27 July 2020 11:14 PM
Eskom warns of load shedding as six generation units trip Utility says any additional breakdowns will compromise its ability to supply country through the peak demand period of 5pm to 9pm. 27 July 2020 7:24 PM
Justice ministry on mission to tighten laws on curbing gender-based violence Justice Ministry spokesperson Chrispin Phiri joined Joanne Joseph on the Afternoon Drive to provide details. 27 July 2020 6:48 PM
View all Local
SA sovereignty intact, IMF loan will boost COVID-19 response - National Treasury Director-general Dondo Mogajane reflects on the R70 billion loan granted to the country by the International Monetary Fund. 28 July 2020 9:01 AM
COVID-19 crisis has become another tender bonanza - Dr Ralph Mathekga Political analyst unpacks Khusela Diko been granted leave of absence over alleged tender irregularities by her husband's company. 28 July 2020 7:41 AM
Amid tender irregularity claims, president spokesperson Diko on leave of absence This comes pending investigations into allegations that Khusela Diko and her husband were involved in tender irregularities in the... 27 July 2020 6:31 PM
View all Politics
'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic' Bruce Whitfield interviews former ANC MP Saki Macozoma about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) 27 July 2020 8:28 PM
'Big Tech' is in a mad race to bring lab-grown meat to the masses Can we transcend the slaughter? Chase Purdy on his book "Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food". 27 July 2020 7:38 PM
South Africans love travelling in their own country – can they save Airbnb SA? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Velma Corcoran, Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa. 27 July 2020 7:26 PM
View all Business
Got talent? Stand to win a full bursary from AAA School of Advertising The prestigious institution is giving three high school learners the chance to win a full academic bursary. Here's how to apply! 27 July 2020 7:30 AM
The role of casting director in film-making Zolani Phakade pays tribute to legendary agent Moonyeenn Lee and explains the role casting directors play. 26 July 2020 5:33 PM
How to stay motivated and exercising during COVID-19 with Sam The Challenger Samuel Hlonyana says the most important thing about the challenge is that it is is not about the sugar but to develop a habit. 25 July 2020 11:23 AM
View all Lifestyle
'We need deeper interrogation into corporate governance practices at Cricket SA' Casac's Lawson Naidoo shares why he believes an inquiry is needed into racism and governance problems in cricket. 27 July 2020 4:09 PM
Ralepelle: 'I refuse to be the fall-guy for a corrupt system' Former Sharks and Springbok hooker Chilliboy Ralepelle has vowed to take on the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport in his... 24 July 2020 4:08 PM
How the internet reacted to Liverpool finally lifting the Premier League trophy Liverpool had mathematically won the Premier League title on 25 June but had to wait almost a month to see Jordan Henderson lift t... 23 July 2020 12:39 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Man uses TikTok to help him get rid of his soda addiction Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 July 2020 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Guy goes to extreme lengths to move his childhood tree to his new home Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 July 2020 8:26 AM
Bitter ex-boyfriend using Chewbacca as revenge goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 July 2020 9:07 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: 61% recovery rate for South Africa as death toll breaches 7,000 The number of national recoveries so far is 274,925, which translates to a recovery rate of 61%. Gauteng has 97,485 recoveries. 27 July 2020 11:14 PM
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
View all World
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
View all Africa
'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic' Bruce Whitfield interviews former ANC MP Saki Macozoma about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) 27 July 2020 8:28 PM
'Big Tech' is in a mad race to bring lab-grown meat to the masses Can we transcend the slaughter? Chase Purdy on his book "Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food". 27 July 2020 7:38 PM
Chicken Licken's humorous new tv ad aims to 'feed your soul' during lockdown The fast-food chain's irreverent new campaign encroaches on the territory traditionally occupied by Nandos, says Andy Rice.  21 July 2020 8:48 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

SA sovereignty intact, IMF loan will boost COVID-19 response - National Treasury

28 July 2020 9:01 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
IMF
Treasury
loan
Dondo Mogajane, National Treasury director-general
#Covid19

Director-general Dondo Mogajane reflects on the R70 billion loan granted to the country by the International Monetary Fund.

National Treasury on Monday said that the multi-billion-rand loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would be used to forge a new economy and mitigate further harm from the devastating coronavirus pandemic.

The monetary fund approved the country's request for a $4.3 billion loan which is around R70 billion when translated.

RELATED: 'The minute the IMF loan arrives in central bank account it's gonna disappear'

National Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane speaking to Bongani Bingwa about the loan says South Africa will live up to the expectations and the commitments that it has made in getting this loan.

South African should be comfortable that we didn't put the country at risk and the sovereignty of the country is intact in terms of the agreement with the IMF.

Dondo Mogajane, Director-general - National Treasury

We are excited that COVID-19 response will be boosted by this loan.

Dondo Mogajane, Director-general - National Treasury

Treasury will make sure that the money will be spent according to the prescribes of the law, he adds.

He says accounting officers need to ensure that all COVID-19 related expenses are accounted for and done in a manner that is above the law.

Listen below to the full conversation:


28 July 2020 9:01 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
IMF
Treasury
loan
Dondo Mogajane, National Treasury director-general
#Covid19

More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus

Pneumonia caused by Covid-19 123rf

UPDATE: 61% recovery rate for South Africa as death toll breaches 7,000

27 July 2020 11:14 PM

The number of national recoveries so far is 274,925, which translates to a recovery rate of 61%. Gauteng has 97,485 recoveries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Great White shark 123rf 123rflifestyle

South Africans love travelling in their own country – can they save Airbnb SA?

27 July 2020 7:26 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Velma Corcoran, Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 insurance 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rfpersonalfinance

Santam to pay out R1 billion to policyholders in 'business interruption' relief

27 July 2020 6:29 PM

It still argues that the lockdown, not the pandemic, is responsible for its clients’ losses. Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

oxygen-mask-medical-care-hospital-respiratory-illness-Covid19-coronavirus-123rf

Discrepancy in COVID-19 statistics and number of excess deaths - Report

23 July 2020 1:23 PM

Report co-author Professor Debbie Bradshaw says there needs to be re-look at some provinces' reporting of deaths.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus testing 123rf

EC and KZN see rising COVID-19 infections, as national infections hit 373,628

21 July 2020 7:53 AM

The Health Ministry said that over 194,000 people have recovered since the virus was detected in South Africa back in March.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

liquor-store-sales-wine-champagne-mmc-brut-bubbly-alcohol-booze-drinking-123rf

Alcohol industry must pay R5 billion excise tax for booze it made but can't sell

20 July 2020 6:30 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Liquor Brandowners Association, Norman Goodfellows and National Liquor Traders Council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cooler-box-beer-booze-alcohol-liquor-transportation-car- drunk-driving-123rf

'There is a drop from 100 assaults a week to 36 to due to alcohol ban, curfew'

20 July 2020 11:47 AM

Pundits on the Clement Manyathela Show discuss the effects of the liquor ban on hospital emergency units.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Western Cape grade 7 pupils

SGB federation in agreement that schools should remain open

20 July 2020 8:08 AM

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is expected to give clarity this week after unions called for the closure of schools.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Made in South Africa John Kani Proudly South African YouTube screengrab

[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad

14 July 2020 7:59 PM

It’s game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Maize field mealie farm farmer agriculture 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever

14 July 2020 2:23 PM

The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

COVID-19 crisis has become another tender bonanza - Dr Ralph Mathekga

Politics

SA sovereignty intact, IMF loan will boost COVID-19 response - National Treasury

Politics

'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

SA records 452,529 COVID-19 cases as recoveries now at 61%

28 July 2020 9:23 AM

SA sovereignty intact, IMF loan will boost COVID-19 response - National Treasury

28 July 2020 9:01 AM

Malema: Zuma should have declined to speak at Mlangeni service

28 July 2020 8:40 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA